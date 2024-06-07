"People Now Take Me Seriously Because of Wizkid": Bloody Civilian Gives Accolades to Singer
- Nigerian music producer, singer, and songwriter Bloody Civilian, whose real name is Emoseh Khamofu, has praised Wizkid
- The Abuja-born talent shared during an interview with Cool FM that the Joro singer is the reason people now take her seriously
- According to her, a co-sign from the singer changed how music lovers view her and has done more than a feature
Abuja-born singer Emoseh Khamofu, professionally known as Bloody Civilian, has made headlines again.
The music producer has been making the rounds for some time now, mainly after she featured as a vixen on Fireboy's new song. Her feature in the song portrayed a new side to the singer, which many of her fans had not seen before.
Bloody, a couple of days ago, also shared what her rate card for booking her as a video vixen looks like.
On Friday, June 7, Emoseh trends again after she sat in an interview at Cool FM to discuss her music.
"A co-sign from Wizkid changed a lot" - Bloody
Many would recall that Grammy-award-winning musician Ayodeji Balogun, widely known as Wizkid, tweeted about Bloody Civilian a while ago.
His tweet complimented her on her voice and noted that he liked what she sounded like.
See her reaction to his tweet here:
Speaking with Cool FM's show hosts, Bloody Civilian revealed that people have taken her and her music more seriously since Wizkid's influence.
Watch her interview with Cool FM here:
Reactions trail Bloody Civilian's interview
Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:
@izzy____gram:
"That’s my love right there."
@lalasheflala:
"Biggest bird for a reason."
@justtiinny:
"She is a superstar."
@eddyson31_:
"Appreciation is an application for more."
Wizkid lists his favorite Nigerian artists
Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid has named Rema, Odumodu Blvck, Asake, and Bloody Civilian as his favorite artists.
Legit.ng earlier reported that the music star, who has been causing a buzz with his Instastory posts, also suggested that he would dance to any song by Shalliipopi.
Wizkid's comment comes barely hours after the music star expressed interest in going into acting.
