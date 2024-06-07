Nigerian music producer, singer, and songwriter Bloody Civilian, whose real name is Emoseh Khamofu, has praised Wizkid

The Abuja-born talent shared during an interview with Cool FM that the Joro singer is the reason people now take her seriously

According to her, a co-sign from the singer changed how music lovers view her and has done more than a feature

Abuja-born singer Emoseh Khamofu, professionally known as Bloody Civilian, has made headlines again.

The music producer has been making the rounds for some time now, mainly after she featured as a vixen on Fireboy's new song. Her feature in the song portrayed a new side to the singer, which many of her fans had not seen before.

Bloody civilian says Wizkid gave her more visibility. Credit: @bloody_civ, @wizkidayo

Bloody, a couple of days ago, also shared what her rate card for booking her as a video vixen looks like.

On Friday, June 7, Emoseh trends again after she sat in an interview at Cool FM to discuss her music.

"A co-sign from Wizkid changed a lot" - Bloody

Many would recall that Grammy-award-winning musician Ayodeji Balogun, widely known as Wizkid, tweeted about Bloody Civilian a while ago.

His tweet complimented her on her voice and noted that he liked what she sounded like.

Speaking with Cool FM's show hosts, Bloody Civilian revealed that people have taken her and her music more seriously since Wizkid's influence.

Reactions trail Bloody Civilian's interview

Wizkid lists his favorite Nigerian artists

Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid has named Rema, Odumodu Blvck, Asake, and Bloody Civilian as his favorite artists.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the music star, who has been causing a buzz with his Instastory posts, also suggested that he would dance to any song by Shalliipopi.

Wizkid's comment comes barely hours after the music star expressed interest in going into acting.

