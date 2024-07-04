Seyi Awolow, a two-time contestant of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, has carried his fans along on his childhood

The multi-talent bore his heart out to Chide Jideonwo, a Nigerian media personality, while he sat in an interview

According to Seyi's revelations, he was disowned by his father many times while he was growing up

Nigerian reality TV star and actor Seyi Awolowo has revealed an in-depth story about his childhood in his native country. Seyi is also the grandson of Obafemi Awolowo, the former minister of finance, budget, and national planning in Nigeria, who died in 1987.

These revelations came to light while Seyi was interviewed by media personnel and journalist Chude Jideonwo.

Seyi Awolowo shares his experience growing up. Credit: @officialseyiawo

Source: Instagram

He shed some light on how his father was 'abusive' towards his kids due to the way he treated them.

"I was disowned many times" - Seyi Awolowo

The controversial actor revealed that his father disowned him many times, and because he was an 'Awolowo', many thought he did not need help because he came from money.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

His father also occasionally wrote letters indicating that he had been removed from his allowances.

Although Seyi Awolowo's parents were not separated, his father married three wives, so the children received their fair share of unjust treatment.

Seyi Apologizes to Ilebaye

It is common knowledge that Seyi and Ilebaye had heated arguments that trended for a very long time while on the BBNaija Allstars show because of his treatment towards her, which was later revealed by Big Brother.

Although he repeatedly apologized in the house, he also tendered another apology while on Chude's show.

Watch Seyi Awolowo's interview here:

He noted that he would not blame his insolence on alcohol; instead, he took full responsibility.

How people reacted to Seyi's confessions

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@datcotonougirl:

"This guy has apologized several times!!,If you all still call him names and troll him at every chance you get then you’re worse than him."

@brookeoflagosrealty:

"I can't even like this seyi."

@official_queen_cassy:

"No wonder he talks and behave the way he does cus his even rejected at home."

@ronnydcrown:

"Believe Seyi at your own risk."

@officialmeri_madeinheaven:

"No wonder his attitude is was funny, was like who raised this man."

@morayobrown:

"Chude! This is your calling."

@slimveetah:

"Makes sense now why he behaved the way he did."

@kii__kee:

"Bad Parenting birth Childhood trauma, May God heals the damaged souls."

Juror Mike Distances Self From Seyi Awolowo

BBNaija All Stars housemate Seyi Awolowo's recent comment has prompted reactions from Mike Edwards, one of the jurors who saved him from eviction.

Mike quickly distanced himself from Seyi's controversial statement and noted that he does not condone such behaviour.

Tacha, however, had a lot to say about Mike's post, advising him to shut up, which got netizens talking.

Source: Legit.ng