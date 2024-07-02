Wizkid's baby mama, Jada Pollock, has responded to a question about getting married to the singer

Jada P stated that people asking her questions about getting married don't understand what it takes to have a marriage that lasts forever

Wizkid's baby mama's comment, as expected, stirred reactions from netizens, with some of them shading her

Music star Ayo Balogun Wizkid's baby mama and manager Jada Pollock, aka Jada P, finally broke her silence days after Davido and Chioma's traditional wedding.

Since Davido traditionally married Chioma, who used to be his baby mama, several netizens have been asking when Wizkid would do the same by making Jada P his legal wife.

Netizens asked when Wizkid and Jada P would get married after Davido wedded Chioma. Credit: @wizkid @davido

Source: Instagram

Some netizens had edited pictures of Wizkid and Jada P in Davido's pre-wedding photo.

Between Jada P and fan who asked about marriage

Wizkid's baby mama, in a recent question and answer session with fans on X, responded to a netizen who asked when she would be getting a wedding ring.

Jada P stated that she wants a marriage that would last forever, adding that many people don't understand what it takes to achieve one.

She wrote:

"It’s a marathon not a race… It truly concerns me how many of you focus on this topic! A majority of u typing away don’t have the experience, knowledge or understanding of what it takes to have a happy, healthy & successful marriage that would last forever! I wish u all well tho!"

See Jada P's exchange with a fan below:

What netizens are saying about Jada P's post

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

MahleyCFC:

"You're 42, Wizkid can never marry you."

Ocdion2:

"Marry wizkid divorce him then take his property."

realtimmywrld:

"Motivational quotes full your mouth because Wizkid pause for your side.. Wait till Wizkid get another Baby mama then we will see your reaction."

Mayo6Tee:

"Well i was at sleep and im so happy for the answers i see for the Questions.. Not even one of these people asking are married or can even afford marriage."

just_lawson__:

"U dey let that small man use u anyhow No come cry manipulation here oo."

idanstarkid:

"You’re getting old already a grandma yet you ain’t concerned about getting wedded i feel sorry for you."

Jada P reportedly pregnant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Wizkid might be expecting his fifth child with Jada Pollock.

Jada, who met Wizkid in 2021, already has two sons with the music star.

"He is looking for a girl which he will find," a netizen claimed.

