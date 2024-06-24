Hours after Davido shared his pre-wedding photos, his colleague Wizkid made an unexpected appearance on social media

The Nigerian Star Boy shared a tweet that has since garnered over 2 million views on social media platform X

Wizkid's viral tweet, however, didn't go down with many who consider it a shade at the DMW label boss

Amid the ongoing preparations for David Adeleke Davido's wedding, scheduled for Tuesday, June 25, his colleague and perceived rival Ayo Balogun triggered reactions with a one-word tweet.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido shared pre-wedding photos of himself and his heartthrob Chioma Rowland, aka Chef Chi, on Sunday, June 23.

Wizkid's tweet trends ahead of Davido's wedding

Hours after Davido's pre-wedding photos emerged online, some netizens, especially 30BG fans, began throwing shades at Wizkid, with some going as far as editing one of the DMW label boss pictures.

Amid the shades, Wizkid came online to share a cryptic tweet. He simply tweeted “lol,” which means “Laugh out Loud, stirring reactions from 30BG fans and online users.

Recall that Davido and Wizkid had gone head to head on social media, exchanging words weeks back.

Reactions trail Wizkid's tweet

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as many slammed Wizkid. Read the comments below:

PoojaMedia

"You are a case Hashtag LFC ⚡."

hashtagtweets:

"If you don't beg davido for all you said about him, we will cancel you!! And I mean it."

jennygodswill:

"Wizkid if you don’t congratulate Davido on his new milestone, we the entire 30BG will cancel you."

Emmyifeoluwa13

"Na since 2019 u talk say u go marry. Howfar???"

Officialikenna:

"Oba fooling Your mate dey marry You dey lol If you don broke talk Make Elon pay you."

OGB Recent gets IV to Davido's wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the skit maker celebrated after Davido sent him an official IV for his wedding.

OGB stirred reactions as he flaunted his IV and the souvenirs that came with it.

The skit maker, however, disclosed that he would sell his IV for N15m minus the souvenirs.

