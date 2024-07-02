A video of Nigerian producer-turned-singer Young Jonn and a plus-size female fan performing together on stage during his Canadian tour has gone viral

In the trending clip, the music producer tried to carry the plus-size fan during his performance but failed on his first try

However, he somehow managed to pull it off the second time, and the clip has gone viral, with several celebrities reacting to the video

Nigerian music producer-turned-singer John Saviours Udomboso, better known as Young Jonn, recently broke the internet after a video of him trying to carry a plus-size model while performing on stage went viral.

The Big Big Tins crooner is currently on a music tour in Canada, and clips of his show in Toronto have sparked massive reactions across social media.

A video of Nigerian singer Young Jonn running into trouble with a plus-size fan during his show in Toronto goes viral. Photo credit: @youngjonn

In the viral clip, the singer's actions as he tried to carry a plus-size female fan who came on stage to dance with him has gone viral.

Young Jonn calls for Jesus' help

In the clip shared, the singer uses a quote from the Bible to support some of his on-stage antics. Young Jonn's first attempt to carry the plus-size fan fails, but he somehow manages to pull it off the second time.

Netizens and celebrities have reacted to the viral, with many wishing him strength to carry more.

This is not the first time Young Jonn would stirr chaos online with sultry antics. Legit.ng recalls reporting when he sparked datimg rumours between himself and Davido's cousin, Niko Babii.

Watch the trending clip below:

Reactions trail Young Jonn's video

See the reactions that trailed Young Jonn's video:

@moetabebe:

"Love it!!!!"

@yhemo_lee:

"But you say you like big big things be like this one pass you."

@officialbiesloaded:

"This one almost wan pass you but you did it."

@exclusive_f.m:

"Moral lesson : If Jiggy can do it, I can do it."

@realnamedivine:

"May my next relationship be as strong as your knees, amennn."

@darkoo:

"You weren’t lying when you said that."

@tomiissin:

"You can really do all things through Christ ooo!"

@realnamedivine:

"Young jonnnnn PLEASSSSSEEE sidebar- the trust she had in you not to drop her is insane!"

@queen_tee_chibanda:

"Now I know that you fit me carry me my love , this video don dey give me heart attack but I no go panic."

Young Jonn talks about becoming a musican

The producer took a hiatus from the music-making scene which made staunch fans start asking questions on social media.

One such fan had tweeted a question out of concern that read: “Where is Young John?”

Although mostly known for helping music superstars transcend their ideas into chart-topping records, Young John made his way to become a performing artiste himself.

