Media personality, Shade Ladipo, has revealed that she is not moved by the payoff of people's successes

According to her, most people who brag about their success online can't reveal the process of how they achieved it

Ladipo then advised Nigerians not to be moved by flashy things on social media because most of them are audio

Popular media personality, Shade Ladipo, has taken to social media to advise Nigerians not to be swayed or carried away by the flashy things people say or do online.

The controversial figure noted that she can't be moved by people's successes unless they show her the process of achievement.

Shade Ladipo says people should not be moved by the things they see online

Source: Instagram

Ladipo also stressed that most successful people online can't show their process of how they achieved the success they flaunt everywhere.

She added that almost everything online is either fake or illegal businesses covered with the blood of Jesus.

Shade Ladipo says most successes online are fake or illegal

Source: Instagram

Shade Ladipo reacts to Mercy Aigbe’s marriage to lover Adekaz

Ladipo was one of the Nigerians who criticized actress Mercy Aigbe for her choice of a lover after leaving her marriage due to domestic violence issues.

The media personality asked the actress if she didn't see herself beyond being a second fiddle that she had to be with a married man.

The young lady then noted that she feels sorry for any woman who is 30 years and above and is still sleeping with a married man.

The media woman said she could still excuse younger women doing the same, adding that they are just foolish.

Shade Ladipo shades Tiwa Savage over blackmail claims

It appeared the media personality didn't buy the Tiwa Savage story about being blackmailed by an unknown person over an intimate tape she made with her current, yet-to-be-identified lover.

In an Instagram Story, Ladipo stated that the claim by the singer was nothing but a publicity stunt.

Her take on the issue sparked mixed reactions among social media. Interestingly, a lot of people seemed to agree that the singer might have pulled a PR stunt. However, there were those who slammed Ladipo for her post.

