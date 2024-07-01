Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and Mercy Johnson have once again got fans talking about their friendship

Just recently, the movie stars were seen having fun during a rain party as they jumped into a swimming pool

Their heartwarming display went viral on social media, and some netizens shared their thoughts

Nigerian actresses Regina Daniels and Mercy Johnson warmed the hearts of fans with their recent social media posts.

On Regina’s Instagram stories, the mum of two shared a video of herself and Mercy Johnson having a rain party.

In the clip, Ned Nwoko’s young wife explained that the highlight of her day was when it rained, and Mercy Johnson turned their gathering into a rain party.

The video then captured the moment the older actress removed her wig and flung it aside before taking Regina by the hand and they both jumped into the swimming pool at the same time. See the video below:

Fans react to Regina Daniels and Mercy Johnson’s video

Legit.ng gathered some comments from netizens about Regina Daniels and Mercy Johnson’s rain party. Read some of them below:

stainlessqueen1:

“Rain party kwa eeh God you no go like bless my husband? Make I do sun party OBIAGBAWAGOM ”

bright_fullstackdev1:

“The life Judy wants badly but she no map out her plan well she went and fell for Odiegwu .”

Ebutex_001:

“I too much love both of them ❤️.”

Bizlow_blog:

“these ones nah political wives .”

wea8780:

“This two ppl closeness this time , i shha no wan hear any story o , I know se una two first get good vibes bf but this period own hmmm ehhhhh.”

val_obas1:

“All this one nor dae think of what to eat why Dem nor go dive.”

thisiskingx:

“I have a pool here too, no one to dive in with .”

ekama101:

“No let money finish for ur hand.”

Regina Daniels wears Mercy Johnson's 13-year-old wedding dress

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Mercy Johnson melted the hearts of fans over her relationship with her junior colleague, Regina Daniels, and even lent her wedding gown for a movie project.

According to the mother of two, Mercy gave her wedding gown from 13 years ago to her while filming a movie. Regina also shared a video of the sweet moment.

