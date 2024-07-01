In a hilarious viral video, children eagerly demanded to see the real hair of a young lady who was seated in what appeared to be a class

In the clip, the woman, surrounded by the curious kids, removed her wig and its cover, revealing her natural hair

The children's reactions were priceless, as their disbelief was evident; her real hair was nothing like they had imagined

Children surprised after seeing their teacher's hair. Photo credit: @itsmekheliav

Source: TikTok

Gathered around her, the kids are left speechless as they see her natural hair for the first time, which looks completely different from what they had imagined.

Their genuine reactions have made this video a hit online, charming audiences with its pure and unexpected joy, as shown by @itsmekheliav.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Weedman Cometh said:

“Ms K to the office, Ms K to the office please.”

Nasri wrote:

“The girl with the braids was so confused.”

T3EA commented:

“Miss k we are your students, we wanna see too.”

Coco:

“Can we see please cus they love it."

ItbKenny:

“The scream would’ve been my 13th reason.”

Londynn:

“Oh mah godd”

Godiva Carter:

“You shouldve jumped up and said RAWRRRRR for a lil razzle dazzle since they wanted to act so scared.”

Crybaby:

“They look so traumatized, ok scared.”

Avery:

“That scream was personal.”

Awkwardleah:

“They gathered around like a gta crime scene.”

User839394494:

“There probably gona tell there mom.”

Dr. Tomecca:

“The baby screamed.”

Source: Legit.ng