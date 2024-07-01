Nigerian Twitter writer Solomon Buchi has chipped in on the marriage of Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja to Ugo Nwoke

Legit.ng recalls that controversial blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus exposed Sharon's husband and said she was marrying him as the 4th wife

Although the news was debunked by Sharon's best friend Bisola, Buchi shared his opinion on Elon Musk's X

The marriage of Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja and Ugo Nwoke evoked mixed reactions from spectators.

Pictures of Ugo's previous marriage circulated online, and while there has not been an official statement from the parties involved, more pictures unfolded, and people gave varying opinions.

Life coach Solomon Buchi shares a post about Sharon Ooja's husband. Credit: @solomonbbuchi, @sharonooja

Source: Instagram

Sharon's bestie was one of those who reacted to the rumours, as she debunked it.

Many are thanking God for Sharon Ooja's marriage, while others are awaiting its crash. Solomon Buchi has now, however, joined the long list of social commentators who have swung in on the issue.

He noted that Ugo Nwoke going through three divorces in five years was alarming. Furthermore, he maintained that taking in a new wife within six months is even more ridiculous.

Solomon Buchi wrote:

"3 divorces in the space of 5 years is crazy, and marrying a new wife in less than 6 months after that is even crazier, but life is unscripted and surprising. I hope they make it work and people won’t have a reason to laugh last."

See Solomon Buchi's post below:

@Morris_Monye:

"He might just really like weddings."

@Butterbabe91:

"Three divorces in five years and quickly remarrying is a red flag."

@Emi_bibe:

"Man just loves to be the man of the ceremony."

@Thechefbecca:

"This has been my prayers for them. May their union last forever."

@mind_talkss:

"Solomon we all know the man is walking red carpet."

@praiseoghre:

"The fact that he was crying when he saw Sharon’s dress was annoying. Like bro that was not your first time."

Sharon Ooja finally unveils husband’s face

Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja has finally unveiled her husband to the joy of fans on social media.

On her traditional wedding day, the movie star shared a bridal video on her official Instagram page, where she showcased her man.

Many netizens were pleased with what they saw, as some of them drooled over his appearance.

