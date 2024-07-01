A fun video of Sharon Ooja and her husband at their wedding is making the rounds on social media

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sharoon Ooja and Ugo Nwoke tied the knot on Saturday, June 29, 2024

However, the groom attached attention when a clip of him spanking his bride surfaced on cyberspace

Sharon and her husband did a great job of getting social media users their feelings about their wedding and even the days following the event.

It is now common knowledge that the loves consummated their bond with marriage on Saturday, June 29, 2024. It was such a beautiful and memorable event for the couple, their guests, and online spectators.

Clip of Sharon Ooja's giving her a smack surfaces. Credit: @sharonooja

Source: Instagram

However, a video about them that surfaced online has got many of their fans talking. In the clip, Sharon and her husband were spotted passionately kissing each other on the dance floor. Amidst that, Ugo surprised her with a smacking her backside.

A startled Sharon Ooja looked at her man and giggled, which caught the attention of many social media users.

They have also shared their comments and thoughts about the Abuja billionaire.

Reactions to the viral video

@lightbeatz.classic:

"Man wey Sabi."

@shespretty197:

"I too like them."

@osasthehairwizard:

"All these attitudes is not a good fit or a new marriage it shows that you married out of lost not love believe me or not. Dis is d mistakes a lots of people make after 6 months of married divorce rubbish."

@freezofestus0:

"The girl papa go just dey look the dude one kind."

@thecreativeoluchi_:

"Na that video girl wey her power bank fall i dey look."

@asikosharon50:

"The best wedding 2024, That lady is so romantic and beautiful."

Mercy Eke showers cash on Sharon Ooja

Meanwhile, Nigerian businesswoman and reality TV star Mercy Eke was also a guest at Sharon Ooja's wedding ceremony.

The wedding was held in Abuja, with many industry big names in attendance to grace the occasion with their presence.

Mercy Eke hit the dance floor with the bride to party hard and also came with wads of cash to spray on her.

Source: Legit.ng