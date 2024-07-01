Portable Zazu is set to return to Nigeria after spending weeks in the United States for his tours

The Zeh Nation boss, in a video, bragged about the money he made as he promised to host welcome parties in all states in Nigeria

Portable Zazu also expressed interest in making friends with the rich, spurring reactions from his fans

Nigerian street-pop star Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, has hinted he would soon return to Nigeria from the US.

Recall that Portable, who spent weeks in the US on his tour, also met Davido in Atlanta for dinner.

Portable brags about money he made from US show. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable makes promise to fans

In a live video on Instagram, the Zeh Nation label boss vowed to host welcome parties across Nigeria as he bragged about the money he made in the US.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“I’m coming to Nigeria and hosting a welcome party in all the states in Nigeria," he said.

In another clip, the singer said he wants to mingle with the rich.

Portable said:

"I don collect all my show money for US. I want to be making friends with rich people."

Watch video of Portable speaking about hosting welcome party across Nigeria

People react to Portable's promise

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

de_virginboy:

"International werey artist."

iamghanaburger:

"The difference between PORTABLE and SPEED DARLINGTON na tribe."

nikzy80:

"Which rich people want to associate with you."

colemor12:

"With all this 1$1$ wey you pack . You know hear say Tinubu don increase wages . We are all rich at home now . Maroo o"

xancy___:

"People wey you wan oppress get money pass you nothing Dey the bag oga rest how much you people think say he fit full that bag na mumu Dey online Abi ?"

phinesmiles:

"Yiu that will fight everyone."

Saida Boj blasts Portable

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Saida Boj slammed Portable after he dropped a diss track in her name.

In a viral video, the controversial influencer said Portable would have remained unknown without Olamide's influence.

She accused the singer of using and dumping his loyalists, calling him an ungrateful person.

Source: Legit.ng