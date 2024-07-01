A funny moment between Pastor Bolaji Idowu of Harvesters church and actress Biosla Aiyeola has surfaced online

The man of God was seen praying for Bisola to get married next after her best friend Sharon Ooja

Biosla was seen being dramatic while she was being prayed for, as others in the room could not also help but laugh

Nigerians have not stopped raving about the viral clip of Pastor Bolaji Idowu and former reality TV star Bisola Aiyeola at Sharon Ooja's wedding.

Sharon Ooja, Bisola's best friend, married Ugo Nwoke on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

Pastor Bolaji Idowu showers prayer on Bisola following Sharon's wedding. Credit: @bolajiid, @iambisola

Source: Instagram

Many social media users applauded Bisola for standing by Sharon. They also prayed for her to find the man of her dreams soon.

Her speech about her best friend and that of Sharon's husband also made many online users emotional.

However, Bolaji Idowu, the officiating pastor for the day, was seen praying separately for Bisola to get married next after Sharon.

He partly accused her of chasing away all her eligible suitors. Bisola responded that the men who had been approaching her were broke. Others in the room were seen bursting into laughter following Bisola's statement.

How Nigerians reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the viral video. Many noted that Bisola was such a funny person, while others wished for her to get married soon. Read some comments below:

@gcobisa_modibedi:

"Bisola is so funny."

@geneviveadiele:

"Pastor pray for the suitors to have money first, choosing is not a problem."

@_oludun:

"Reminds me of Sugar Rush when she was listening to her pastor on the radio."

@chlonudix:

"She will some day. She is a beautiful soul."

@oprah_adesuwa:

"Valid reason."

@t_h_o_l_u_:

"Bisola is crazy."

@unapologeticallythick:

"Bisola na werey so real."

Bisola Aiyeola clears air on SDK’s claims

Nigerian actress Bisola Aiyeola has risen to the defence of her friend and colleague, Sharon Ooja.

This came after celebrity blogger Stella Dimoko-Korkus made some claims about Sharon’s new marriage to billionaire Ugo Nwoke.

Nigerians on social media reacted to what Bisola had to say following SDK’s claims about the groom.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng