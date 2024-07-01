Nigerian singer Wizkid’s first son, Boluwatife Balogun, made it to the frontline of blogs lately

The youngster, in a trending video, was seen having a conversation with his mother, Shola Ogudu, as he was about to step out

Shola admired her son and prayed about his family not lacking; however, many didn’t expect the response Tife gave to his mum

Nigerian singer Ayo Balongun, aka Wizkid’s first son Boluwatife Balogun, trended on Elon Musk’s X recently after a moment he had with his mother Shola Ogudu.

The young kid was having a chat with his mum when said some prayers on wealth and riches, and his response to her sparked an awakening in many.

Wizkid’s 1st son Tife spoke about his family wealth. Credit: @officaltife_balogun, @wizkid

Source: Instagram

Tife, as he was affectionately called, was in the sitting room with his mum. He was dressed in a sky-blue Khaftan as if he were about to step out.

Shola began praising her first fruit due to how handsome and well-composed he looked. She further prayed for his family, saying:

“Your family will never lack.”

The young man’s response took netizens off the wheels as he said:

“I know.”

In another video, Wizkid’s Tife displayed his steeze and elegance as he vibed to Nigerian highlife singer Flavour’s popular hit “Game Changer (Ebube Dike)”.

See the video of Tife and his mum:

See the video of Tife feeling himself:

Wizkid’s son Tife spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@AdeHimSef:

"Like father like son."

@kjlyrics01:

"Poor man pikin go don shout amen."

@EvansOchinyere:

"That is the mentality we need to have in Christ as children of God."

@Omotoyobola:

"Omo. The assurance and confidence is everything. This is what I want for my children too."

@Slim_Oraro:

"Lesson: If someone speaks positivity into your life, don't doubt it, confidently accept it like it's already working."

@ulot_szn:

"It's a prayer and he should have said "amen", his reply was wrong and uncultured. Let's call a spade a spade."

@lil_maamiii:

"Him self knows the kind of family and father he has."

olatundeolajide:

"This guy is just looking more like his dad as he grows , the mannerisms , gesture."

just_prettyrae:

"Show me who else does it better like Our Tife!"

tiny_dc_cant_zzz_01333:

"Nah every style Way yo papa get you sef get DASIWONLARA."

@SimpleTeeh:

"And they said he’s suffering that Wizkid isn’t taking care of him, does he look like he’s suffering ??? Nigerians."

Wizkid’s first son stands out in Paris

Letig.ng earlier reported that singer's first son, Tife Balogun, turned heads online during his outing with his agemates.

Tife, who was in Paris a few weeks back for a school excursion, posted several pictures on his page of himself with his classmates visiting various interesting sites.

The billionaire heir, who was rocking rapper Zlatan's latest ZTTW clothing line design, immediately caught netizens' attention.

