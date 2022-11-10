Former Nigerian governor Ayo Fayose’s brother, Isaac, recently went on social media to call out Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo

In a video posted online, Fayose recounted how the film star had called him to insult him after he complained about the service at her restaurant

He went ahead to share a clip of the pepper soup he bought for N7k and noted that he was served only bones

Ex-Ekiti state governor Ayo Fayose’s brother, Isaac, is in the news again over an altercation he had with Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Isaac shared a video where he recounted his spat with the film star.

According to him, he bought pepper soup worth N7k from Iyabo Ojo’s restaurant, but he received three bones instead.

Isaac Fayose calls out Iyabo Ojo over N7k peppersoup at her restaurant. Photos: @iyaboojofespris, @isaacfayoseoriginal

Isaac noted that he made a video and complained about his order to his cousin and celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani, for her to speak with Iyabo Ojo about the declining service of her restaurant.

The ex-governor’s brother added that Iyabo then called him to insult him and she also called him poor before hanging up on him.

Fayose included a clip of the pepper soup in question and asked his fans if they could pay N7k for it.

Taking to his caption, he demanded an apology from the actress. He wrote:

“@iyaboojofespris Can you buy this for 7k? U owe me an apology for insulting me today!!!”

See the video below:

Netizens react to Isaac Fayose and Iyabo Ojo drama

After Fayose shared his side of events online, a number of people took to his comment section to react. Read what some of them had to say below:

horpeakanni:

"Please sir employ me to start sending you pepper soup bowls from mainland "

ayobcoast:

"7k pepper soup no suppose Dey inside that popular white plastic … ko proper, again rent , running cost and the goat maybe imported , nothing wey we no Dey hear these days God bless mama Keneth."

bobzy501:

"Wey uloma dey sell #1000, with white rice."

thelandlordroom:

"Nah Instagram pepper soup you chop oo nor be Lagos pepper soup be that."

osinanwata41:

"That is too bad ...bone for 7k Even if I dey pick money for ground."

niyiblaq1:

"Iyabo is very rude."

omogoriolataiwo:

"I go chop Amala with 3 big ogunfe with 2500 with table water"

