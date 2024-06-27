Nigerian singer Davido’s personal logistics manager, Israel DMW, trended online following his recent post

The entertainment hype man was among Davido’s crew members who joined him to travel in his newly launched private jet

Israel made a video to capture the jet’s luxurious interiors, and netizens couldn’t get over how amazed he was to be inside

Nigerian singer Davido’s personal logistics manager, Israel Afeare, popularly known as Israel DMW, has appeased netizens with a recent post he shared.

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido and his wife Chioma travelled outside the country on their new private jet barely hours after their plush wedding ceremony.

Israel DMW shared glimpse of Davido's private jet. Credit: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Israel DMW, who was among the crew members who joined the musician on his recent tour, shared a detailed video showing the interiors of the exquisite possession.

The entertainment hype man showed different angles of the jet and was stunned by the luxury that met him inside.

See the video below:

Davido’s private jet spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

zarah_official12:

"Omo see jet oh,oh my God juju and cruise."

maduakochinedu:

"001na man you be Sir back to work have a wonderful day by."

fav_luxury_wears:

"Mr n Mrs chioma n davido adeleke need rest pls God pls protect chioma n davido adeleke n family for me amen."

million.wears:

"God will protect u all ,safe trip I hear Israel voice see jet ✈️ ooo my God. enjoy jare."

queen_benny:

"Every one of them is super exhausted I feel for them. Chaii it’s not easy at all. God bless and protect you guys always."

Full video of Davido’s mum-in-law trends

Several beautiful moments of Nigerian superstar Davido's wedding have continued to flood the internet.

A video of the Afrobeats star's mother-in-law made waves online, as netizens couldn't help admiring her gorgeous face.

The elderly woman was spotted after her facial glam posing for the camera to capture beautiful looks. She wore a deep red gele on a white lace attire, and gold jewellery that made her ensemble moderately stylish.

