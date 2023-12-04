Don Jazzy and a troll have engaged in a war of words over the record label owner's recent sarcastic post

The Mavin boss had posted that while he was at a club, he picked up a N500 note that fell on him

In response to his post, a troll called him stingy and added that because of his character, he has remained a lonely man

Michael Collins Ajereh, professionally known as Don Jazzy, and a troll known as Abel Obinna have exchanged words over a post the Mavin boss made.

Don Jazzy had written on social media that he picked a N500 note that fell on him at a club while big boys were spraying money.

The music producer who returned to the stage a few months ago after taking a long break had posted the sarcastic statement just to entertain his fans but Obinna felt he was serious about it.

Troll calls Don Jazzy stingy

In response to his post, Obinna wrote that Don Jazzy is a stingy man and his character is the reason for him to still be lonely at his age.

Don jazzy had to respond to him and blasted his mother. Fans of the music producer reacted to the exchange and supported Don Jazzy most especially because he had given out millions to help people in the past.

Fans react to the exchange between Don Jazzy and the troll

Reactions have trailed the exchange between the music entrepreneur and the antagonist. Here are some of the comments below.

Don Jazzy says he doesn't mind if his girl sleeps with another man

According to a previous report by Legit. ng, Don Jazzy had given his relationship preference after saying that he doesn't mind if another lover sleeps with another man.

He made that known during an interview with Nedu where he added that he is not a one-woman man.

The music entrepreneur further buttressed his point by saying that he cannot take his eyes off women when he sees them.

