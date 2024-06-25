Sophia Momodu's uncle, Dele Momodu, has sent a congratulatory message to Davido and Chioma on their wedding

The media mogul shared a picture of Davido and Chioma while addressing it with a message from the Momodu's family

Dele Momodu's message to the celebrity couple has spurred mixed reactions from netizens

Popular media mogul Dele Momodu is the latest prominent figure in the country to extend a heartfelt congratulatory message to Davido and his fiancée, Chioma, as they tie the knot traditionally today, June 25.

Dele, an uncle to Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, in a post on his social media timeline, express his joy for the impending union.

The media mogul prayed for God’s blessings on Davido and Chioma and wished them good health and prosperity as they commenced a new chapter of their lives together.

"On behalf of the MOMODU family of IHIEVBE, EDO STATE, I wish to send our heartiest congratulations to @davido and his lovely wife @thechefchi on this special day of their wedding . May GOD almighty bless the union and provide you with good health, more prosperity and unlimited happiness.," he wrote.

People react to Dele Momodu's post

amubertilla:

"Wow we shall celebrate your daughter soon."

juliana.jacob.3910:

"Nice thing to do. Thank you for sharing in the joy sir."

doby125:

"Sir, you are a good man. This is maturity of the highest level. Nevertheless, I love Sophia. Shrs a very classy lady and I mean Davido is below Sophia's standards. Sophia is a beautiful beautiful person. God has better plans."

bena_lov:

"So my Sophia is from Edo State, no wonder her no nonsense attitude. Babe no sabi pretend at all, very real and authentic!"

sandrakalu:

"Is Sophia Momodu aware of this post? Thank you for the good wishes sir."

Davido speaks about his wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported a video of Davido speaking about his traditional wedding to Chioma.

The singer, while having a hair cut, described his wedding as the biggest day of his life.

Davido's comment left many of his fans gushing.

