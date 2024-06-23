As preparations for Davido and Chef Chi's weddings step up a notch, more invites have been sent out, and one of the persons to receive theirs is the skit maker OGB Recent

Minutes after he got his invite, the comedian took to his social media handle to show off his IV along with his Aso-Ebi attire

In the viral clip, OGB bragged about being the first skit maker/content creator to get an invite to Chivido 2024

Nigerian skit maker and anti-cultism activist Micheal Charles, better known as OGB Recent, has taken to social media to celebrate after his principal Davido sent him an official IV for his wedding.

The comedian stirred reactions online as he took to social media to flaunt his IV and the souvenirs that came with it.

Nigerian comic OGB recently took to IG to celebrate getting his IV for Davido's wedding. Photo credit: @ogb_recent

Source: Instagram

OGB Recent has always been a massive fan of Davido and his music. Legit.ng recalls reporting when OGB released a song dedicated to Davido and the 30BG movement. He called it the "30BG Anthem."

OGB puts his Chivido IV up for sale

In the viral clip he posted on his page in celebration of his Chivido invite, OGB noted that getting an IV for Davido's wedding costs N10m.

The skit maker also noted in his video that he would sell his IV for N15m minus the souvenirs.

Watch the trending clip below:

Reactions trail OGB Recent's video

See how netizens reacted after OGB Recent took to his social media handle to flaunt his Chivido 2024 IV:

@scoobynero:

"Ah this Video fit make dem bounce u on wedding day , which kind rough play be this?"

@random_cruise:

"If I get 10M inno fit even remember Davido and him wife."

@kadri_fatai:

"He don actually try for Davido, defending him everyday on Twitter even tho he is also a celeb. A best way for David to appreciate him."

@being.jaydee:

"All this noise untop person wey go still cheat before 1 year anniversary wan complete."

@marvinadim:

"Na madness dey worry who go buy wedding IV for 5m. How much is salvation?"

@being.jaydee:

"E remain make una put this wedding for show glass begin hawk am for road."

@c.h.e.f__g:

"Na my lord and savior dey wed?"

@sofiatadeyeye:

"10million naira for wedding invitation? The guest go follow them go matrimonial home or what?"

@ebuka_378:

"Chivido all the way ❤️! You no fit hate OBO unless your village people send bad belle charm."

@michael_chiidiebere:

"If Sam larry nova kpai one influencer, the rest no go geh sense if I pay 10m to be wedding guest the bride is going home w me ooo."

@toptitem_property:

"The whole wedding look like clout nah davido be d king of clout nah now I come understand why burna and wizkid no wan come close to him he too like clout Abeg."

Davido and Chioma’s Wedding IV Leaks

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Davido and Chef Chi's wedding IV leaked on social media and it helped calm speculations surrounding the reports about the couple's wedding.

These invitation cards leaked on social media weeks after Davido revealed that he would throw the mother of all parties ever witnessed in Nigeria.

He noted that he was finally set to make his marriage to Chioma official.

Source: Legit.ng