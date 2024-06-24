SaidaBoj has come for Davido over his child custody battle with his baby mama, Sophia Momodu

The influencer asserted that Davido's lawsuit against Sophia would break her since Imade was her only daughter

SaidaBoj's comment has spurred reactions as it came hours before Davido's traditional wedding to Chioma

Controversial influencer Sarah Idaji Ojone, better known as SaidaBoj, has left people talking after she berated David Adeleke, aka Davido, for taking legal action against his baby mama, Sophia Momodu.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that letters from Davido and Sophia's lawyers surfaced online over the singer child custody battle for his daughter, Imade.

Davido dragged Sophia to court to get custody of his daughter.

SaidaBoj tackles Davido

SaidaBoj stated that although she has no issue with Davido getting married to Chioma, she criticized the DMW label boss for suing her over child custody just before his wedding.

According to the influencer, Davido's lawsuit would break Sophia since Imade is her only child, and she has done an excellent job in raising their daughter.

SaidaBoj added that Davido was taking legal action against his baby mama at the wrong time.

“Davido do you want to break Sophia totally why did you Sue her few days to your wedding, Sophia is doing a good Job Raising imade but Davido just wanted to mock Sophia," she said.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as SaidaBoj comes for Davido

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

__sulthon_:

"First time she is speaking sense."

kween_tiwalope:

"For the first time i agree with what she said David is playing a wise card ! He purposely tryna fight for 50/50 custody cus he’s getting married so that people won’t troll him for not taking care of his child for 2 years! SMH."

weightlossandmore:

"Learn to Keep shut if you don’t know the complete story."

king_mubaraq:

"You and who? You still ended it with you don’t know what transpired between them."

khrispy_dishes_:

"Na wedding Dey trend now abeg abeg."

Reactions trail Davido and Sophia's case

Legit.ng also reported that the news of Davido's legal action against Sophia Momodu over Imade stirred mixed reactions.

While some netizens commended the singer and noted that he was making the right move, others had different observations.

"I hope they can settle this amicably and out of court .., it doesn’t look good at all," a netizen wrote.

