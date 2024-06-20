The news of Davido finally taking legal action against his baby mama, Sophia Momodu, for the custody of their daughter, Imade, has caused a buzz

Following reports that the DMW boss spilled some of the demands Sophia made to frustrate him, Nigerians reacted online

While some netizens commended the singer and noted that he was making the right move, others had different observations

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, and his baby mama, Sophia Momodu, have been fighting a legal battle over the custody of their child, which has continued to make headlines.

Legit.ng earlier reported on how the singer’s lawyers moved a motion to grant him joint custody or unrestricted access to their daughter, Imade Adeleke.

Nigerians speak on Davido and Sophia Momodu's court battle. Photos: @davido, @realimadeadeleke, @thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

In the affidavit attached to the motion, Davido spilled many details about how he had been making great efforts to take care of Imade and her mother and how Sophia continued to make frustrating demands.

The DMW boss revealed that he had purchased a N200 million apartment for them to live in and that Sophia turned it down. She also demanded an annual payment of $19,600 for their daughter's nanny and N5.8m to fix their car, among other things.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Nigerians debate over Davido and Sophia’s drama

Shortly after the news made the rounds, many netizens went online to drop their hot takes about Davido and his baby mama’s relationship. Read some of their comments below:

Vera wondered what made them have a child together in the first place:

Ifeanyi said Sophia was billing the singer too much:

Oriade accused Sophia of being jealous of Davido and Chioma:

This tweep claimed Sophia was using Imade to manipulate Davido:

Yaya Abba said Davido should marry Sophia if he wants joint custody:

Yemmycoco hoped for them to settle amicably:

Nathalie said things were getting messy:

Duchess claimed the singer was fighting so many demons:

Nnamani said Davido will win the case:

Davido and Chioma’s wedding invitation leaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian social media space has been heated up over the last few hours as the first glimpse of David Adeleke, aka Davido, and Chioma’s wedding invitation emerged online.

These invitation cards leaked on social media weeks after Davido revealed that he would throw the mother of all parties ever witnessed in Nigeria.

The music star noted that he was finally set to make his marriage to Chioma official.

Source: Legit.ng