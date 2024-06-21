Chivido has continued to trend as Davido and Chioma prepare for their grand wedding ceremony

Hours after videos of the singer and his wife at Cubana Chiefpriest's residence emerged online, a video of the singer at Amaju Pinnick's residence has also surfaced

Davido and Chioma also linked up with Jude Okoye's wife and kids, who posed for a picture with the DMW label boss

Nigerian international act David Adeleke Davido and his wife Chioma Rowland Chef Chi have continued to pay courtesy visits to prominent figures in the country ahead of their wedding.

Recall that after the singer and Chioma touched down in Lagos for their big day, videos of them with Davido's bestie Cubana Chiefpriest trended online.

Davido poses with Jude Okoye's family. Credit: @davido @ifyokoye1

Source: Instagram

Ify Okoye, wife of Jude Okoye, famous music duo Peter and Paul Okoye of Psquare's older brother, recently shared a fun video and photos of her with Davido and Chioma on her Instagram story.

The video captured Ify and her children alongside Davido and Chioma at the residence of Nigerian football administrator Amaju Pinnick, who made headlines after settling the breach of contract suit filed against the singer that caused a buzz last year.

Ify tagged Pinnick’s wife, Julie, in the video and captioned it:

“The kids met Davido and Chioma last night at the Pinnick’s”

Watch the video below:

People react to video of Davido at Pinnick's residence

Read some of the comments Legit.ng captured below:

Fineface_Ihuoma:

"So Chioma get phone."

Jay:

"Aww bby girl went and touch his chain first."

@black—chase."

"Davido and Chioma Na only dem dey give us joy."

Joyokorle Faith:

"beautiful family."

"Favy koko:

"The most sweetest celebrity ever."

Favour | Lifestyle:

"Awwww beautiful."

Clothing Brand In Umuahia:

"I can see Davido loves children."

PaMo:

"Madam shades in the house conversing with people as if she is not interested."

Davido confirms wedding

Davido warmed the hearts of many as he announced preparations towards his wedding with Chioma.

Legit.ng earlier reported that media personality Stella Dimoko Korkus announced that a close source told her about the wedding.

In a trending video online, Davido was spotted with Pastor Tobi Adegboyega as they conversed with friends about his event.

“Guy, you have to come to Nigeria on the 25th, it’s my wedding," the singer said.

Source: Legit.ng