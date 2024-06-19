A former Big Brother Naija winner, Phyna, has cleared the air about her 1BTC issues following Whitemoney's interview

Legit.ng earlier reported that she had cried out to her fans about how she was yet to be settled after winning the show in 2022

She slammed Whitemoney and explained why she refused to speak any further on the issue

Nigerian reality TV star and actress Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, aka Phyna, has spoken up in a trending interview about her 1 BTC.

Recall that Phyna called out Multichoice for refusing to pay her like they did others before and after her. She noted that she was being maltreated due to her poor background.

A recent interview by Whitemoney claimed otherwise, but Phyna came forward to clear the air. According to the season seven winner, she has no idea what Whitemoney blurted out on the show.

The BBNaija winner, however, revealed that she had decided to let go of the money and focus on the project she had at hand. Phyna also urged the general public to stay out of her business.

Phyna wrote on her X page:

"I never told Whitemoney what he went on to say on podcast, I was surprised to see it myself. About the 1 BTC I have decided to forget and never talk about it anymore, has I am currently focusing on my projects. Please I indulged everyone to off my business. I am tired. Everyday I hear I get things I didn’t get, I hear I’m dating who I’m not even talking to."

"You have to believe in yourself when no one else does, has always been the life I lived….. enough of the assumptions."

See Phyna's tweets below:

Nigerians react to Phyna's tweets

Some fans and social media users have given their hot takes regarding Phyna's clarification. See some reactions below:

@unbotheredgyal1:

"Don’t worry my dear, let them keep assuming, if nobody talks about you then you are nobody."

@GodFatherLino:

"Ohh Phynix, why na, y u come clear the air, you for allow them dey rant dey go na, cos I love their tears."

@stellaamarach14:

"On period."

@MingleAgnes:

"Am currently tearing as am reading your tweet, but it's not because of what you are saying but the maturity am witnessing. God thank you for keeping me alive to see my girl all grown. I love you more."

@lovely57738:

"Everything Pere said about that guy is true! With his white face like spiritual husband!"

@aba_brakoa:

"Good one there. It is well, dear. In all this, I am proud of your growth and maturity, and I thank God for your life . May the LORD keep strengthening you."

@Biggpeace:

"Wetin concern una with Phyna's life sef...aprokos."

