Chivido: Tunde Ednut Shares Davido’s Response After He Asked Him a Question, "Let Me Ask My Wife"
- Nigerian singer Davido is having the time of his life while he plans his breathtaking wedding to his wife-to-be Chioma
- However, singer-turned-blogger Tunde Ednut has shared the singer's response to a question that he asked him
- Davido told Tunde to wait for him to consult his wife, Chioma before he could give him a response to his question
Tunde Ednut is shocked to see Davido being a very responsible and considerate man as he continues to make plans for his much-anticipated wedding ceremony.
David Adeleke threw excitement across the internet after he confirmed his wedding that his wedding to Chioma will be held in Lagos on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.
One of his friends, Tunde Olaoluwa Adekunle, aka Tunde Ednut, took to his famous blog to share what the singer said to him after he had asked him a question.
"Wait, I can't decide alone" - Davido
The singer made Tunde Ednut wait after he asked him a question. According to him, Davido affirmed that he could not make the decision alone and that he had to consult his wife first.
Tunde wrote:
"I asked David a question yesterday and he said, Wait, I can’t make the decision alone, wait, let me ask my wife. That sounded nice coming from David."
See Tunde's post here:
How Nigerians reacted to Tunde Ednut's post
Nigerians are super excited about Chivido 2024. See how some of them reacted to the blogger's post about Davido:
@wendy_adamma:
"If you are going to be attending on instagram say cheeese."
@juliagele_:
"Don’t forget to update Us the online in-laws."
@lolly4pf:
"I'm FC but I too love that Chioma. I can’t wait ."
@itisugochukwu:
"This is Nigeria Royal Wedding."
@adelakuntufayl:
"A finished man and his finished woman. If they are both happy, who are you not to be happy for them."
@omapearl1:
"I love seeing bad boys fall in love."
Davido & friends prepare for his wedding
Nigerian singer Davido and his friends gave netizens a glimpse of what to expect at his wedding ceremony.
Recall that the musician's aide, Israel DMW, buzzed the internet with claims that his boss' wedding would be a "gathering of billionaires."
A recent video of the Timeless singer chilling with his guys ahead of the anticipated day trended online.
