What is Eid al-Adha and why do we celebrate it? Meaning and traditions

Eid-al-Adha is celebrated during the twelfth and final month of the Islamic calendar (on the tenth day). It is a feast of sacrifice that is considered a special Muslim event as it symbolizes the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail as per Allah's instructions. Why is Eid al-Adha celebrated?

The festival is meant to instill virtue in a Muslim's deeds. It is intended to enable Muslims to learn hidden lessons of freedom from selfish desires. Eid al-Adha is commemorated by slaughtering of a sheep, lamb, goat or camel to honour the sacrifice by Ibrahim (Abraham).

How Eid al-Adha came to be

The history of Eid al-Adha is traced back to the story of Prophet Ibrahim who was instructed to offer his son as a sacrifice to Allah as an act of obedience.

As Abraham prepared to kill his son, God stopped him and gave him a lamb to sacrifice. Eid al-Adha commemorates Ibrahim's unselfish act.

Eid al-Adha 2021

The festival of sacrifice is celebrated all over the world by the Muslim fraternity. The date for Eid-al Adha 2021 has been set on Tuesday, 20 July. It is usually derived from the sighting of the moon of Dhul Hijjah.

Eid al-Adha Nigeria 2021

The Islamic festival will begin in Nigeria in the evening of Tuesday, 20 July and ends in the evening of Friday, 23 August. It is commonly referred to as Id al Kabir in Nigeria.

What Eid al-Adha symbolizes

The festival of sacrifice, also known as Eid-al Qurban is the second most celebrated Muslim festival. Eid al-Adha expresses the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son. This willingness symbolized his obedience, patience and unrelenting faith in God.

Why is it important to celebrate Eid al-Adha?

Eid al Adha, also known as the feast of sacrifice, is one of the holiest Islamic holidays. The list below seeks to give reasons as to why it is important to celebrate it.

1. A day of remembrance

Muslims pray to Allah and glorify Him in the act of remembrance of his favours. Besides, it is essential to celebrate Eid al-Adha for the following reasons:

It helps remember the deceased by praying for their souls.

The needy receive assistance.

It enables Muslimto visit the grieved and sympathize with them.

2. To mark the end of Hajj

Eid al-Adha includes the Pilgrimage (Hajj) to Mecca. Hajj is the yearly journey to Mecca that Muslims are expected to make at least once in their lifetime. The trip is usually a five to six days crusade of discovery and prayer.

Facts about Eid al-Adha

The list below seeks to identify critical points about Eid al-Adha:

Eid al-Adha is performed on the 10th of Dhul Hijjah according to the Islamic calendar. Dhul Hijjah is the twelfth and final month of the Islamic calendar. Muslims prepare themselves by performing Wudhu and offering Fajr prayer. Wudhu refers to the ritual of washing performed before prayer. Prayers are offered in immense gatherings to represent unity and consist of two Rakats. Rakat refers to a single unit of Muslim prayers. A sermon follows after the prayer and is usually compulsory. The Khutba lasts between 15 to 20 minutes. After the prayers, the Qurbani ritual follows. It entails sacrificing a goat, a cow or a buffalo. The meat usually is divided into three portions. The three pieces are shared as follows: the first part is for their family, the second part goes to their neighbours while the third is given to the poor.

Eid al-Adha as a holiday

Eid al Adha will be celebrated in Muslim countries for four days. It the moon is sighted tonight, Eid al Adha UAE will start in the evening of Tuesday, 20 July and end in the evening of Friday, 23 July.

In Nigeria, the holiday known as Id el Kabir will be celebrated from the evening of July 20th.

Eid al-Adha is a special festival that enables Muslims to remember the selfless act of Ibrahim. Eid al-Adha creates an environment for Muslims to seek Allah's will and to obey Him without having selfish desires.

