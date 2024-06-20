Super Eagles player William Troost-Ekong recently posted some adorable family photos on social media

The footballer, who is in London, in one of the pictures, was spotted with three kids believed to be his in

Troost-Ekong and the children's picture has gone viral on the Nigerian social media space, stirring reactions online

Super Eagles defender and PAOK F.C. player William Troost-Ekong appears to be making good use of the summer footballer break, as he recently shared pictures of himself in London, UK.

Ekong, who was omitted from Finidi's 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers squad, was spotted in some of the pictures with young kids believed to be his as he posed with them like a proud dad.

Super Eagles' Troost-Ekong shares photos of him and Oyinbo kids.

Source: Instagram

Some other pictures showed the footballer training with colleagues on a football pitch.

Recall that Troots-Ekong was recently in Nigeria for his charity match, where he, along with the likes of Sabinus, was seen struggling to sing the re-introduced national anthem.

See the pictures William Troost-Ekong shared below:

Nigerians react to Troost-Ekong's pics with Oyinbo kids

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

lulu_ukuma:

"Omo captain fantastic, your kids too fine I hope these kids are aware that they're from Naija make England no come the drag them."

calhimbob:

"How I wan take explain to my unborn children say this kids are Nigerians."

femi_holder:

"I see the Naija DNA in them. God bless your family."

bamidele_onalaja:

"Our OYINBO Nija babies ! Skippo ! Welldone."

egbokavictory_:

"He’s mixed race married to white a woman. Look at him well, where do you expect the black to come from?"

Bod_repuplic:

"Imagine telling these kids they are Nigerians."

@Onustacks:

"So we going to have a white player on the super eagles team in the future."

Govmentson:

"How come they’re so white?"

Troost-Ekong leads PAOK to victory

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Troost-Ekong and his club, PAOK, won the Greek championship at the end of the season.

In the video, the players celebrated joyfully, taking turns to stand next to the league cup for photos.

“They use success swear for Nigeria this year someone shout Giant," a netizen said.

