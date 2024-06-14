Do2dtun has given his two cents to podcast goers about their attitudes when going for such programs

He took to X to drop three nuggets on his take about granting interviews and what not to say publicly

According to him, people should expect anything when they go for podcasts, and they should learn how to guard their lips

On Air Personality and hype man, Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode, better known as Do2dtun has advised his colleagues and celebrities, planing to grant interviews on a podcast to be careful of their words.

The broadcaster, who had a long-running battle with singer D'banj and his sister, said that people should expect anything any time they appear on a podcast.

He warned that it was better to put a guard on their lips to avoid saying what they will later regret about.

Do2dtun speaks about Yvonne Jegede's utterance on podcast Photo credit @do2dtun/@iamyvonnejegede

Source: Instagram

Do2dtun shares more nuggets

Stating further, Do2dtun wrote in parables and said not all lions deserve to be among lions, as he added that dens should not be built with scars.

Some fans wondered who he was talking about, while others pointed out that the line was for Yvonne Jegede.

Recall that Jegede's utterance on the Honest Bunch podcast has been a topic of dialogue for a couple of days.

Many celebrities have lashed out at the actress despite her apology.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens reacted to the post made by Do2dtun. Here are some of the comments below:

@Gov_Oyemmie:

"Big bro. I have a question though. If I come to a podcast to say anything. Maybe as I come sleep wake up, I come reason say I don misyarn. Will it be wrong for me to apologize?"

@AkinbodeOlatun4:

"G bam!!"

@nnamdyun:

"My man how nau?"

@orlanhkeke:

"Dotun this is deep."

@FaroukVado1905:

"Real."

@Deedhort:

"My aunty is still the reason why my cousin hasn't really helped me."

@Farouk:

"We know who you are talking about. Mention name make we see."

@melayu:

"She don aologise, make we leave her bro."

Source: Legit.ng