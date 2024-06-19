Nigerian superstar Burna Boy made another impact on the international scene as he thrilled guests at the Louis Vuitton afterparty

The event set to hold from Tuesday, June 18 to Sunday, June 23, 2024, saw other Nigerian celebrities in attendance

Videos making the rounds saw Burna Boy engage the audience in a unique manner, and the "emotional" talk he had with his junior colleague Rema

Nigerian international superstar Burna Boy inched his name in the sounds of time as he recently performed at the Louis Vuitton afterparty.

The event, known as one of the world's biggest fashion shows, hosted other Nigerian celebrities besides Burna Boy, like Wizkid, Tems, Rema, and Adekunle Gold.

Burna Boy warmed hearts the conversation he had with Rema at LV Fashion week. Credit: @burnathegenre

Source: Instagram

Videos of the Grammy award-winning star entertaining guests at the event's afterparty made the rounds online.

The City Boy crooner stunned the industry bigwigs with some of his chat-topping singles in his catalogue, and the brimming faces were sure to have made the best of the moment.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Rema and Burna Boy link up

Another clip from the star-studded occasion that caught the interest of many was when Rema met with Burna Boy, whom he referred to as "Uncle B."

The artists engaged in a heartwarming conversation, and the Dumebi breakout star got his senior colleague "emotional" with a series of chit-chats, to which he retorted by saying:

"Uncle B, no dey feel emotional."

Watch the video below:

Video of Burna Boy's performance here:

Burna Boy and Rema spur reactions online:

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

osanyinstepz:

"This song gots Paris on chokehold."

ckakonnor:

"Greatest of all times."

@ladidaix:

"They’re so adorable awww."

@biz_lord:

"Every time I see Burna and Rema it’s such a beautiful sight. I just love how they interact … like Rema understands him."

@Nwaadaz:

Rema no Dey joke with Odogwu

@ug_snz:

“uncle b” is what we should be calling burna boy, i love it."

@jacey_opara:

"This Burna funny ... E say Rema don make am feel emotional."

Adekunle Gold’s song closes LVs 2024 Paris fashion night

More videos from the 2024 Paris Fashion Week, which kicked off in France emerged online as Nigeria's biggest Afrobeats stars made their presence and impact known.

A video showed a proud Adekunle Gold singing along the moment his song came up while Rema, who was seated beside Tems, extended a handshake to his colleague over the recognition.

Falling Up by Adekunle Gold featured Nile Rodgers and Pharrell Williams. It was a track on the album Tequila Ever After, released in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng