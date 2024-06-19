Afrobeat star Seun Kuti has come for the Nigerian media for erroneously crediting his records to his junior colleague Burna Boy

Seun Kuti, in a viral video, claimed the Nigerian media treats him as though he was from another country

The singer who expressed frustration in the video has spurred reactions, especially with his comment about Burna Boy

Popular musician Seun Kuti has stirred reactions after expressing frustration about the Nigerian media’s tendency to attribute his and others’ records to Afrobeats star Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy.

Seun Kuti, who recently linked up with Will Smith's daughter in an interview with the Public Republic, recalled an instance where Burna Boy was erroneously credited as the first Nigerian artist to perform at Coachella in 2020, when, in fact, he (Seun) had graced the festival’s stage in 2012.

Seun Kuti says he performed at Coachella before Burna Boy. Credit: @bigbirdkuti @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

The Afrobeat singer also pointed out that Burna Boy’s Grammy nomination for Best World Music Album was not a first, as his elder brother Femi Kuti had received multiple nominations in the same category in the past.

Seun disclosed that his album “Black Times” was nominated for Best World Music Album in 2024, but the Nigerian media did not mention him.

In his words:

"That’s what they do every time as if I’m from Togo. That’s how they said Burna boy was the first Nigerian artiste to play in Coachella in 2020 where me I’ve played in 2012 as if I’m from Togo”.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Seun Kuti calls out Nigerian media

Read some of the comments below:

Crageslim:

"This guys speaks facts!! Why would you be happy for a Grammy nomination when you cant get a nomination on the African soil awards that’s a problem!!!"

lolodeyforyou:

"He thought he’s a Nigerian artiste."

Ojodale46:

"He’s bigger than burna boy."

Ojodale46:

"Another prove that burna boy is a new cat."

starplusprinkle:

"Na outsider dey do that thing, anything burna na the first to do am… Olodo outsiders."

