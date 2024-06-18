The 2024 Paris Fashion Week recently kicked in France, and clips from the event have emerged online as some Nigerian stars like Wizkid, Rema, and Tems turned up for the show

In one of the trending clips that has got people talking, Wizkid was seen exchanging warm pleasantries with Adekunle Gold while striking a pose with Tems

Another clip that has drawn attention is that of Burna Boy and Rema sharing a moment which was captured on camera

The 2024 Paris Fashion Week recently kicked off in France, and some of Nigeria's biggest Afrobeats stars have been spotted at the show, which is set to last a week.

Some of the most famous faces spotted in clips that have emerged online include Nigeria's Starboi Wizkid, Grammy winner Tems, and Rodo crooner Adekunle Gold.

In one of the clips making the rounds, Adekunle Gold was seen sharing a warm hug with Wizkid after he ran into his colleague at the reception.

Burna links up with Rema in Paris

A couple of other music superstars who were spotted at the fashion show was Grammy winner Burna Boy.

He was spotted sharing some warm exchanges with former Mavins signee Rema. The trending clips from the fashion show have got people talking.

Another highlight of the show was when Burna Boy hugged former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba during the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2025 presentation.

Below are some of the clips from the 2024 Paris Fashion Week:

Video of Burna Boy linking up with Rema:

See the video of Burna Boy and Didier Drogba linking up:

Reactions as Wizkid, Burna Tems storm Paris

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the clips:

"BIG WIZ is fashionable."

"Wizkid the only celeb that never gets old man looking fresh and sweet."

"WizKid steeze Composure popsy no dey stress. Any day anytime love always."

"My bby n that omo iyami word ehnnFc or nothing."

"Wizkid Aura and charisma."

"Legendary & Odogwu."

"He said it that burna boy as always been his highest motivation so its only right tho."

"Rema dey respect burnaboy like mad."

"Nigeria's number one, 419 is missing (I no mention name ooo)"

