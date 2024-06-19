A groom had netizens talking about him after he requested that his wedding's makeup artist beat up his face

The face beat wasn't obvious and only brightened his look, and he wore a smile after he saw the result

Some social media users were filled with laughter and noted that it is not only women who should have their faces with makeup

A groom was a cynosure of eyes after a video of a makeup artist applying powder and lip gloss to his face was posted online.

A groom stirred at his phone mirror after a makeup artist applied powder to his face. Image credit: @de_attraction_empire

He wore the traditional Isi Agu outfit common among the Igbos and combined it with a red cap.

The celebrant sat calmly as the makeup artist (de_attraction_empire on Instagram) applied powder and lip balm on his face and lips.

He used his phone's screen as a mirror to check out the effect of the makeup artist's handwork. His smile showed approval of what was applied to his face.

Several netizens said that the groom only wanted to look good, just as his wife and he aremakeup allowed to do so on his wedding day.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

Some people have reacted to the video of the groom's makeup. See some of the reactions below:

@allytravelsand_tour:

"Couple that slays together stays together."

@toseenblack:

"Na powder and lip balm nah....very normal."

@phateb:

"There is nothing wrong with this."

@peaci_uban:

"The way he used his phone as a mirror."

@precy_uchechi:

"Did he think he was going to be finer than himself? Leave this thing for Korean boys. He's okay though."

@savioursdottir:

"It's his day too."

@helloclinton:

"After lip balm no body tell baba make him look himself before magic go happen."

@hijabisclothing_n_accessories:

"Abi nah, he is part of the wedding too not just the bride."

@oseibeautyplus:

"Groom sef wan fine nah."

@real_qweenbee:

"My man no wan slack."

@dooshima24:

"Na him heat go finish na."

@sayotuyi:

"His steeze has now reduced ehn, fine boy."

