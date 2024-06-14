More videos of Burna Boy in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, have continued to emerge online

Days after giving out food to people, Burna Boy visited a Bole spot and brought everything for N4 million

The Grammy Award winner's generous gesture has spurred reactions from many, including his fans and followers

Nigerian international act Damini Ogulu, known as Burna Boy, has warmed hearts with another generous gesture to the people of Port Harcourt.

A trending video captured the moment Burna Boy visited a popular Bole spot in Port Harcourt, where he reportedly bought everything for a whopping sum of four million naira.

After the purchase, the singer distributed the Bole to everyone on the spot for free.

The clip showed people trooping to the location to receive their share of the bole.

This is coming after Burna Boy stormed a hospital in Port Harcourt and paid the patients' bill.

The singer also handed out food to a community in River State, which earned him applause from Nigerians.

Netizens react as Burna Boy splashes N4m on Bole

maryjane_bless:

"What’s going on with him …hope his alright..I know given is great.. but I’m having a bad feeling about his recent giveaways tho ..hmm."

nzubechiii:

"Earlier on he distributed bags of rice, I really don’t know his motives. But I hope God grants his heart desires."

nohpheesat:

"I grew up in a place called PH City... and I dey chop bole and fish an yam" living his lyrics."

mucluxury:

"This is what we call service to Humanity .. love to see things like this."

freshguy62:

"If na davido baba for don post for him page."

krrhyssss:

"Normal Burna is generous."

descentoscar5:

"Burna keep making his people proud, he is a blessing to humanity."

Burna Boy at Uniport

Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy got his fans in an ecstatic mood when he stepped his foot on the soil of the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

The Grammy award-winning music star was bombarded by many students who screamed his name in excitement.

Some female fans were specific with their demands as they told him they were hungry and needed his assistance.

