Nigerian socialite VeryDarkMan aka VDM, is back on social media following his extended stay in prison

Shortly after his release, the social critic took to his Instagram page to share his first post with his followers

VDM’s first online appearance since his release got netizens either celebrating or condemning his presence

Controversial social media critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has made a big online move following his release from jail.

The socialite was finally freed on June 13, 2024, after meeting his bail conditions following his arrest.

Nigerians react to VDM's first post after prison release.

Source: Instagram

Shortly after his release, VDM took to his official Instagram page to announce himself with a new post.

The critic shared a video of himself singing and dancing in his house. The clip showed him singing to Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo Kuti’s song, Beast of No Nation.

However, what drew the attention of netizens was the particular line from the song that VDM chose to emphasise. In the caption of the video, he wrote:

“Basket mouth wan start to leak again oooo……..them go hear kpansa kpansa…..RATEL SEASON.”

See the clip below:

Netizens react to VDM’s video

VDM’s video to announce his presence on social media after his prison stay triggered mixed feelings from Nigerians. Some of them welcomed the online critic, while others taunted him. Read some of their comments below:

midaspiration:

“Basket mouth wan go to jail again ooooo. .”

Ebere:

“I don't blame him,I blame this internet, because in the newspaper days, how I wan take sabi this man??”

Teeto__olayeni:

“Na una wey dey give am publicity I get issues with.”

Vickykal3:

“What is he really fighting for really...make he clearly state his cause make we know.”

Juwon_debbie:

“Prison come be like HOME AWAY FROM HOME for him .”

Badgalci04:

“No one missed you bro we didn’t even notice you were away. Saida don take ur spot .”

Loorlah:

“Na to send you back again now activists isonu.”

Prettyglen_j:

“Try use this energy clean your environment first you hear .”

cheers_kween_:

“Hahahhahahha he think he is all that .”

tresbodorganics:

“They chose Bobrisky over him. I think he loves the attention, coming in and out if prison has him thinking he is the great Fela.”

Rp.enyinnaya:

“I just opened my IG the first post i saw was the Ratel Gangster One Love Brotherly .”

landina__enkorsuor_hemaa:

“Social media has been boring without you ❤️ VDM for president .”

Blessing CEO rejoices over VDM

Legit.ng earlier reported that Blessing CEO reacted after it went viral that Verydarkman had been declared wanted by the Nigerian police.

She revealed how VDM was called in for questioning multiple times but declined to honour any of the invites by the Nigerian police.

In the clip, Blessing CEO told VDM to reach out to her so she could help him navigate his arrest.

Source: Legit.ng