A Nigerian man revealed why he was utterly heartbroken and crying bitterly in a viral TikTok video

In the clip, the man expressed his desire for a chance with a well-known TikToker to prove his undying love for her

His eyes brimmed with tears, showcasing the depth and totality of his love for the young lady

A TikTok video featuring a Nigerian man has gone viral, showing him tearfully sharing his heartbreak.

He explained that his deep sorrow stemmed from his unrequited love for a popular TikToker.

Man cries over his love for lady. Photo credit: @collinsonouhaa

Source: TikTok

In the emotional video shared by @collinsonuohaa, he pleaded for an opportunity to demonstrate his unwavering affection, with tears streaming down his face, highlighting the profound intensity of his love for the young woman.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Simply_onyinye1 said:

“I no go blame you oo na so purple speedy take Sabi Jeffery.”

Joy wrote:

“What’s going on here?”

Collins Onuoha commented:

“I'm Screamingggg.”

Otweytwey:

“Na my ex be this you all, make government banned am.”

HER:

“See bread winner of person family.”

SAMMY:

“Bro u don big pass dis tins.”

Hawanatu Hawish Kamara:

“You this boy how many times I have tell u that my Khloe can never go from grass to Forest.”

Shallyz:

“No be dis werey go Nons miraj Hunt game show?”

Peace:

“See how my man dey embarrass me for here.”

Nényë:

“Life dey hit dis one osim undying love for khloe, ode beg money if na money u need.”

Real luchy21:

“See person serious boyfriend.”

MEMUNAT:

“You better talk wetin dey make you cry because I don’t understand.”

TheOnly Diadem:

“Go use this talent act film.”

Di7484:

“Am so sorry everyone na me swear for am,say the one wea he love no go love am back.”

Precious:

“Come u don first mad before?”

Ask of harry:

“Oga talk true wetin dey make u cry u don old for all this thing.”

Groom cries uncontrollably as bride walks to him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a groom got emotional and burst into tears as he tied the knot with his lover on their wedding day.

A touching video showed his bride walking to the altar with her father while her man waited in tears for her to arrive.

The groom could not stop shedding tears of joy as his woman walked towards him with a sweet smile on her face.

In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that a young man, @travelwith_succes, who is in a long-distance relationship with an oyinbo lady could not stop crying as his girlfriend was going back to her country.

Source: Legit.ng