A Nigerian man attended church with his Asian girlfriend and shared their excitement in a video that went viral on TikTok

In the video, the lady demonstrated her deep affection for him, following him everywhere with her camera

The man, who was filming the church event, endeavoured to reciprocate by giving her the attention she desired

A Nigerian man and his Asian girlfriend attended a church service, capturing their joyful experience in a viral TikTok video.

Throughout the video, the woman showcased her affection by continuously filming her partner as he moved around.

Man in church with Oinbo lover. Photo credit: @babyyeahsweetie

Source: TikTok

Despite being busy with his duties at the event, the man made efforts to return her attention and appreciation, as shown by @babyeahsweetie.

Watch the video of Nigerian man's romantic asian lover below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Fame_Hus said:

“Pls what lense do you use? and do you Use speedlight??”

Babeyeahsvweetie wrote:

“Sorry you mean for this short video or the camera he's holding?”

Trust Stanly commented:

“This love too much, allow bro to work make money enter.”

Babeyeahsweetie also commented:

“Thank you oo, but it was sweet to have someone interrupting you with love while working, it make creative sense come alive.”

Jennieokoyin:

“TEC! #GreatnessLivesHere.”

Linkinnails:

“Church date you're funny.”

Elizabeth Omowunm475:

“Happy Sunday.”

S babeyeahsweetie:

“Happy Sunday Elizabeth!”

Funnybazooka:

“This love sweet ooo.”

Babeyeahsweetle:

“Thank you ooo.”

Mummy Ozo:

“My fam.”

Tobi Ben:

“TEC member love to see it.”

Babeyeahsweetie:

“Pls come join us!”

Olaoluwa:

“Why are you disturbing him.”

Babeyeahsweetie:

“Hahaha that's my job ooo.”

Nigerian man reacts as his bride-to-be dumps him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man's lamentation about his wife-to-be has broken the hearts of many on the TikTok app.

In a painful video, he narrated the bold step his fiancee took just a few weeks to their wedding day.

According to the man identified as @bigmiller09 on TikTok, the woman left him to be with a white man.

In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that an Italian lady recently married her Nigerian fiancé and shared their enchanting wedding venue online.

Source: Legit.ng