A pregnant Nigerian lady was enjoying some fresh air on the street when a talented artist noticed her

He quickly grabbed some paper and started sketching her in a car, beginning from her head down to her legs

When he finished, he handed her the portrait which delighted her and she couldn't stop smiling at the lovely drawing

A pregnant Nigerian lady, who was enjoying some fresh air on the street, was spotted by a talented artist.

The artist decided to draw the expectant mother, quickly fetching paper and starting to sketch her.

Pregnant lady gets drawing from artist. Photo credit: @stephenartz1

Source: TikTok

Once he completed the portrait, he approached the woman and presented it to her. She adored it, unable to stop smiling and marvelling at the beautiful artwork, as shared by @stephenartz1.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

ExcelA33 said:

“Sometimes I ask myself wen God were sharing talent wey me dey that time.”

Stephenartz1 wrote:

“U have ur own sir.”

Anthony commented:

“Abeg na where una dey get this talent from? I no even understand myself oo.”

Stephenartz1 said:

“Na God oh bros.”

Pbongess clarisia:

“That was me thank you so much.”

Stephenartz1:

“Wait madam u serious pls remove ur account from private.”

Papanyana Joseph Mak:

“Are you guys not using Naira that side, cause I see she's holding R100 notes.”

I.TO1:

“Funny seating position.”

Ikanation23:

“Nice job sir pls are u staying in poka cus this place is poka.”

1AuraClew:

“You comot the belle?”

Temitayo olami:

“Drawing me boss man.”

K.ceneh3t:

“Which country is this???”

Artist draws POS lady with pencil and paper

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a street artist has put smiles on the face of a woman who operates a POS business, as he produced a beautiful artwork of her.

In a heartwarming video, the artist saw the woman and decided to surprise her by making the instant artwork.

The artist, Bamishaye Sunday David, looked at the woman and captured her face. He then went to work, using his pencil to transfer the image to white paper.

In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian street artist, David, has shared a video of the moment he drew a lady who is a restaurant attendant.

Source: Legit.ng