Quiz: How well do you know Nigerian celebs? I bet you will struggle to identify these 7 stars
Like you, several celebrities would look at their throwback photos and relish the memories that came with the moment the pictures were taken. I bet it would be tough for you to recognise some of your favourites before their rise to fame, wouldn't it? Take up the test below to prove your knowledge of how well you know them, I am waiting!
Portable blasts Davido
It has been an episode of drama in the entertainment industry as Portable has repeatedly dragged Davido, who hosted him, to a dinner in Atlanta.
Portable termed Davido a failure as he bragged about trending and making headlines more than the DMW label boss.
The Zeh Nation boss's outburst comes barely hours after Davido unfollowed him on Instagram.
Several netizens, especially 30BG fans, are blaming Davido for the disrespect he has gotten from Portable.
