Portable blasts Davido

It has been an episode of drama in the entertainment industry as Portable has repeatedly dragged Davido, who hosted him, to a dinner in Atlanta.

Portable termed Davido a failure as he bragged about trending and making headlines more than the DMW label boss.

The Zeh Nation boss's outburst comes barely hours after Davido unfollowed him on Instagram.

Several netizens, especially 30BG fans, are blaming Davido for the disrespect he has gotten from Portable.

Source: Legit.ng