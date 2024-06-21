Nigerian singer Portable and media personality Isaac Fayose gave netizens something to talk about online

The controversial act was heard over a leaked audio message slamming the socialite for things he said about him in the past

This was after Isaac sent a DM to the Zazu hitmaker following the outburst, and he was forced to show his remorse

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, best known as Portable, brutally came for solciate Isaac Fayose.

In a series of leaked audio messages, the Portable claimed that Isaac Fayose was trying to show him love after he had openly criticised him online.

The controversial act claimed that Fayose was coming to his DM to show him fake affection.

The Zazu crooner told Fayose that he is not as well-known as he believes since he is not a celebrity like him.

The singer who recently bought two cars at once told Fayose not to fool with him and declared that he was a gangster who controlled the streets.

Isaac Fayose sends N500K to Portable

The socialite shared a screenshot of N500k he sent to Portable on his personal page after their heated audio conversion went viral online.

He noted that he was sorry for the words he used to address the singer. The screenshot showed that the “Brotherhood” hitmaker accepted his plea.

Portable and Isaac Fayose spur reactions online

simplycomfy31:

"I pity this guy fr , he’s doing too much now ."

missevajane:

"I kept say ah ah them kuku deserve each other."

dunnisfoodng:

"I no fit close mouth ooo, I just dey say hahahahaha, lenu e portable."

f8warrihobaby:

"E don too much portable. Omo national treasure. I hope he knows there is no coming back from this? Mr G@ngster, who go help you no go stress you but you don successfully stress all your helpers o!"

4noshonly:

"He who the gods want to kill, they first make mad."

osfjames:

"Abeg let him talk... they are not feeding him... wetin concern Isaac with Portable matter... they all like to talk about Portable so that they can trend."

