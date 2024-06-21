Portable Attacks With Isaac Fayose, Claims He’s Been Using Him to Trends, He Apologies With N500k
- Nigerian singer Portable and media personality Isaac Fayose gave netizens something to talk about online
- The controversial act was heard over a leaked audio message slamming the socialite for things he said about him in the past
- This was after Isaac sent a DM to the Zazu hitmaker following the outburst, and he was forced to show his remorse
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, best known as Portable, brutally came for solciate Isaac Fayose.
In a series of leaked audio messages, the Portable claimed that Isaac Fayose was trying to show him love after he had openly criticised him online.
The controversial act claimed that Fayose was coming to his DM to show him fake affection.
The Zazu crooner told Fayose that he is not as well-known as he believes since he is not a celebrity like him.
PAY ATTENTION: Tiwa Savage, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and others competing within Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024. Battle of the year you can't miss!
The singer who recently bought two cars at once told Fayose not to fool with him and declared that he was a gangster who controlled the streets.
Isaac Fayose sends N500K to Portable
The socialite shared a screenshot of N500k he sent to Portable on his personal page after their heated audio conversion went viral online.
He noted that he was sorry for the words he used to address the singer. The screenshot showed that the “Brotherhood” hitmaker accepted his plea.
See the audio messages below:
See Fayose’s gift to Portable:
Portable and Isaac Fayose spur reactions online
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
simplycomfy31:
"I pity this guy fr , he’s doing too much now ."
missevajane:
"I kept say ah ah them kuku deserve each other."
dunnisfoodng:
"I no fit close mouth ooo, I just dey say hahahahaha, lenu e portable."
f8warrihobaby:
"E don too much portable. Omo national treasure. I hope he knows there is no coming back from this? Mr G@ngster, who go help you no go stress you but you don successfully stress all your helpers o!"
4noshonly:
"He who the gods want to kill, they first make mad."
osfjames:
"Abeg let him talk... they are not feeding him... wetin concern Isaac with Portable matter... they all like to talk about Portable so that they can trend."
Portable fights Billyque after Kenya show failed
Legit.ng recalls reporting when the controversial singer got in a fight with show promoter Billyque.
In a leaked chat, Portable had accused Billyque of teaming up with Sam Larry to destroy him and assault him physically.
Billyque reacted to the allegation and shared what truly happened against Portable's claims.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue courses in writing & media communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.