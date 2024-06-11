A Nigerian lady who visited her grandmother has elicited mixed reactions with a video from her visit

Within five minutes of her surprise visit to her grandmother, the old woman was already bringing up the marriage talk

The old woman worried that her granddaughter was unmarried at 30, but the lady's reply made her grandma's expression change

A 30-year-old Nigerian lady shared how her grandmother began quizzing her about getting married.

@nneomaukandu had paid a surprise visit to her grandmother and the old woman quickly expressed her concern about her granddaughter's spinster situation.

Her grandma worried she was still unmarried at 30. Photo Credit: @nneomaukandu

"You are making me unhappy?"the old woman said to her unmarried daughter, wondering why she was still single.

@nneomaukandu replied that she would get married soon but was waiting for the right man. She added that not everyone finds fulfilment in marriage.

Moment grandma's expression changed

@nneomaukandu said she was single because she had not seen a man like her grandpa, which made the old woman smile. Sharing a video from her surprise visit to her grandma, @nneomaukandu wrote on TikTok:

"Surprised my darling grandma recently, and within 5 minutes, she was already asking when I’ll get married.

"Seeing her blush when I mentioned marrying a man like my late Grandpa warmed my heart. They were married for 60 years and I was privileged to witness their love for 26 years before he passed (God rest his soul).

"They are the ultimate #relationshipgoals for me ❤️. Here’s hoping to find a love like theirs."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Nneoma Ukandu's video

1ladyj2 said:

"The way you people take this marriage of a thing is not an achievement if we tell u wetin we dey see for marriage hmmm u no go undersdand my dear take ur time look for ur man ."

Kokoete777 said:

"Awww. Her hearty laughter when you mentioned Papa, memories flooded her mind instantly. Beautiful gramma."

ABIODUN said:

"Is not about finding somebody like papa. is about will be able to be patient and understanding with the man like grandma have been with papa?"

kachiuta said:

"If mama tell you wetin she see where papa dey,you sef no go marry again.but they are more tolerance than you children of this generation."

BIG IDOL✨said:

"When you mention papa she was so happy."

Osigaauto world said:

"No one is talking how fluent grandma is."

dorathygotau said:

"Grandma don't knw say na weray men full street nw."

