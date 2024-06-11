Nigerian relationship coach Blessing CEO buzzed the internet with her views on why social media activist Verydarkman should not be released

Legit.ng reported that the outspoken young man was set to meet his bail terms towards gaining his freedom following his second arrest

Blessing, in a viral video, recounted events the authorities should hold against VDM to delay his release, spurring reactions online

Nigerian relationship coach Blessing Okoro Nkiruka, aka Blessing CEO, has revealed 10 reasons police should not release popular social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman.

Legit.ng reported that the social media sensation was set to meet his bail requirements after he was charged with a couple of accusations in an Abuja court on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

Blessing CEO announced 10 reasons not to release Verydarkman. Credit: @officialbblessingceo, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Blessing CEO, in an engaging video that left many in stitches as she expressed her indignation toward the VDM while begging the authorities to keep him in their custody.

Among the numerous reasons given, the self-proclaimed love expert claimed that VDM was disrespectful to his elders, lacked social decorum, and was a bad influence on the youth.

Blessing recounted that the activist insulted the senior officers of police force by accusing him of having an affair with famed crossdresser Bobrisky. She alleged that the black model was gay and cited some of his contentious remarks in that regard.

Listen to her other reasons below:

Blessing CEO sparks reactions online

Many who watched Blessing’s viral video observed that she looked intoxicated despite the fact she was making points. They laughed over her appearance.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mercyful_praise:

"These days blessing dey always dey high before she dey talk.....she looks so tippsy even when talking you would know she's high."

realanitabrown:

"Why does she look drunk, though.....anyways na una know.. Pleasein all, leave a content life."

iam_nwendu:

"Na the dark room off me. I can never love blessing ceo less #l. Such an amazing soul."

lucyvipwears:

"Jesus why are you acting like you take something, abeg someone should check on her."

priscalbeauty:

"Nothing way anybody wan tell me blessing high before she do this video but I love her regardless."

queen4rea:

"This girl don high."

_prettyesther1:

"Wetin this woman Dey take the way she’s counting her statement ehhh."

VDM releases song on Iyabo Ojo, Blessing CEO

Verydarkman caught the attention of many with a new song he was featured in.

The TikToker, whose musical skills have not yet been disclosed, teased his followers with a snippet of a song.

However, he left many talking because he mentioned the names of some famous celebrities he has had face-offs with.

Source: Legit.ng