Nigerian actor and media personality, Lege Miamii, has waded into the discussion of men relocating their wives abroad

In a video that was posted online, the movie star warned men not to make such a move and advised them on what to do with the money instead

This drew a series of reactions from netizens as they debated over Lege’s comments on the trending topic

Nollywood actor and media personality Adams Kehinde aka Lege Miamii, has caused an online stir over his submission about men who relocate their wives abroad.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the Singles Hook-Up show host berated men who take their wives from Nigeria to start living in foreign countries.

Lege warned these men and advised them on what to do with the relocation funds. According to him, these men would be better off opening a shop or building a small house for their wives instead of taking them away from the country.

The Nollywood star also said that it would also pay the man to relocate his children abroad instead of his wife because the women can run off.

In Yoruba he said:

“Stop taking your wives abroad. Open a shop or supermarket for her with the relocation money or build a small house for her with the money so that she can go to shop and sell small things. If you take her abroad, it should be for fun and you return home. You should only take the kids abroad and when they are wise enough, leave them there to grow up and when they are fine, return them home. Wives are running away abroad and it’s not their fault. You took your wife and kids abroad and are saying you have achieved, you are crazy. Some people don’t want to hear it, even wives and kids that have travelled abroad are fighting and ruining things, talkless of a husband that took his wife abroad for her to remain there. Something is wrong with you.”

Netizens react as Lege advises men

The video of Lege Miamii telling men not to relocate their wives abroad sparked a series of reactions on social media. Read some of them below:

Nifeadamsajileye:

“He’s actually making sense.”

eniolaty:

“Abeg stop dishing out rubbish..na my husband carry me go abroad and I still dey with my handsome husband. Ori yato si ori.”

Iamgidiboss:

“Lege get sense if not for the bad English .”

Opeyemi_strawberry:

“Lege don knack head for ground... Na President fall, na lege the fall dey affect for brain.”

Adebimpe44:

“Which kind advice be dis.”

iameniolakolawole:

“He is telling the truth. But all women are not same it is well sha.”

Adebimpe_titilayo:

“Lege pls let my helper locate me oo. I promise not to run away when I get there.”

Holadotun01:

“Lege u have disappointed me for the first time.”

wigsbymoh2:

“Ki ni wi watin women do you????”

isi__101:

“Backyard mentality .”

Ewatomii_makeover:

“Can u imagine and u dey join couple together koda oh .”

Dharmey15:

“Shut up jor, na every woman be the same? Mtchew!!!”

Abis.bis05:

“Make ur American babe sef marry you put for Naija here, make she open cement shop for you, make she dey come see you twice in a year cause if you reach America u go leave her run away, Abi bawo?”

jadesmariam:

“Ile benjele ? Shebi you born girl? It won’t be long ,this your advice will work for you totally,I hope your memory will serve you right by then.”

Lege Miamii shows love to wife on Val's Day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Lege Miami sparked massive reactions online as he finally revealed that he was married.

The actor, who had claimed for years on his matchmaking show that he was a single father, came clean about his marital status.

Lege sparked reactions online with a video he posted on his page praising his wife after gifting her a food basket as her Valentine's Day gift.

