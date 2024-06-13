Portable Cries Out Over Bad Deal Olamide’s Producer Offered Him, Leaked Contract Trends: “$10K/Beat”
- Controversial Afro-Street-pop artist Portable seems to be on a rampage since arriving in America
- He recently shared a contract agreement he was offered by YBNL beatmaker B Banks for them to work together on his pages, and it has stirred mixed reactions
- Portable is famous for having a strong distaste for people who try to pull a fast one on him, and he seems to have been offered a deal he strongly dislikes
Controversial Street-pop sensation Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, recently shared glimpses of a contractual agreement offered by popular beatmaker Sunday Shashamura, aka B Banks.
The singer lamented the contract terms he was offered in a post shared on his page, captioning it with, "Akoi ripping."
In a series of videos on his Instagram page, Portable addressed his beef with B Banks, noting that the contract terms were unfavourable.
He tagged the YBNL beatmaker as a devil's incarnate sent from hell to impoverish him.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Portable calls B Banks out
The Nigerian singer has been on a war spree since arriving in the States. He recently slammed Zlatan for calling Davido during their dinner date and trying to taint him in front of his senior colleague.
Zazu has also exchanged multiple clapbacks with social media influencer Saida Boj. In a recent post, he shared details of the deal B Banks offered him and how he demanded that he pay $10k for every beat he creates for him.
He would also own 50% of the master's royalty and 50% of the publishing royalties.
See the deal posted online by Portable:
Netizens react to Portable's contract post
Here are some of the comments that trailed Portable's viral post:
@xtra_pro_official:
"Lol YOU DEY OWE ME ROYALTIES TOO,I DEY COME WITH MY OWN JOIN."
@berri_tiga:
"Who go help you no go stress you."
@fikky._ybnl:
"Must you post am ? If you no fit avoid B Banks, go to Cityboi nah."
@officialmcprimate:
"Na portable go leak trump secret."
@iamdjtfrosh:
"The Song is hitting hard."
@darcebeat:
"This song is flames."
@leczy_b:
"Portable think say na everybody go be like Skepta."
@iam_sogoblack:
"I laff . Who be BBanks Abeg."
@sammy.young112:
"10k dolls for producer,owo ti ku wazo."
@y@god07:
"Which kind wicked contract be this?"
@zino_cash:
"The guy for just take the song too na greedy contract."
Portable fights Billyque after Kenya show failed
Legit.ng recalls reporting when the controversial singer got in a fight with show promoter Billyque.
In a leaked chat, Portable had accused Billyque of teaming up with Sam Larry to destroy him and assault him physically.
Billyque reacted to the allegation and shared what truly happened against Portable's claims.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Oke-Hortons Nosa (Senior entertainment editor) Oke-Hortons Nosa is a senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of Politics and Governance 2016 (KWASU), M.sc MILD (UNILAG). In 2022, I acquired a certificate in Digital publishing and advanced networking skills. I used to be a sports show presenter at KOKO. Previous work experience with Hortielaurieblogspot and KOKO.ng, culminating in over 7 years of work experience. Email: oke-hortons@corp.legit.ng