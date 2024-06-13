Controversial Afro-Street-pop artist Portable seems to be on a rampage since arriving in America

He recently shared a contract agreement he was offered by YBNL beatmaker B Banks for them to work together on his pages, and it has stirred mixed reactions

Portable is famous for having a strong distaste for people who try to pull a fast one on him, and he seems to have been offered a deal he strongly dislikes

Controversial Street-pop sensation Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, recently shared glimpses of a contractual agreement offered by popular beatmaker Sunday Shashamura, aka B Banks.

The singer lamented the contract terms he was offered in a post shared on his page, captioning it with, "Akoi ripping."

In a series of videos on his Instagram page, Portable addressed his beef with B Banks, noting that the contract terms were unfavourable.

He tagged the YBNL beatmaker as a devil's incarnate sent from hell to impoverish him.

Portable calls B Banks out

The Nigerian singer has been on a war spree since arriving in the States. He recently slammed Zlatan for calling Davido during their dinner date and trying to taint him in front of his senior colleague.

Zazu has also exchanged multiple clapbacks with social media influencer Saida Boj. In a recent post, he shared details of the deal B Banks offered him and how he demanded that he pay $10k for every beat he creates for him.

He would also own 50% of the master's royalty and 50% of the publishing royalties.

See the deal posted online by Portable:

