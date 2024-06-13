Controversial Street-pop artist Portable has started yet another social media war, and this time, he just might have met his match in Saida Boj

Hours after Saida Boj responded to Portable's diss track and his comments about her N20m demand to sleep with a man, Zazu fired back

During a recent live session, Zazu slammed Saida Boj for insulting his wives and for downgrading his street credibility

Outspoken Nigerian artist Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has sparked a social media war with fast-rising Women activist Saida Boj.

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Saida Boj came for Portable, his wives and his music in a recent clip. The social media activist lambasted the street-pop singer, questioning his street credibility and talent.

Nigerian singer Portable has replied to social media personality Saida Boj for coming for his wives and his music. Photo credit: @saidaboj/@portablebaeby

Saida Boj's comment was a response to a couple of videos earlier shared online by Portable, where he slammed the social media personality for her controversial takes on relationships and sex.

Hours after Saida Boj responded to Portable's video, the Street-pop sensation fired back, and he did so with a new name.

Portable gives Saida Boj a new name

The controversial Street-pop sensation has sparked chaos on social media with his response to Saida Boj's comments about his wives.

He shared what he thinks of Saida Boj and where people like her can be found in his area in Sango.

Portable also gave reasons why he would never give a person like Saida Boj a dime and treat her like a person with an infection.

Watch the viral clip below:

Netizens react as Portable fights Saida Boj

Here are some of the comments that trailed Portable and Saida Boj's social media war

@otunbachopay:

"Na only hungry fit make any woman marry this werey talk too much WTH."

@maria.m2422:

"No be omo bewaji comment I see under portable live stream..wife supporting husband..awon Iyawo Indomie nd egg."

@_hadewura:

"No be say I support Saida on that her podcast opinion o but, ashey ni portable yi sha. You portable no fit stand beside Saida's popman, even your komolubo wives no fit stand beside her mother sef, you dey cr@ze!"

@juminathasha56:

"The response really hit Portable."

@modupeademidun:

"See as he dey shout.....America don give mad man visa."

@adeyadeyreload:

"Person wey dey always drag him wife and baby mama online and u think that kind of person will have respect for any lady or woman oponu okunrin hissss."

@laka_yahu_:

"So this one think say naa because of love he baby mamas dey with am lol I no gree that one ooo."

@yetkam2002:

"Portable get out she don't need ur money."

@maria.m2422:

"Seriously dis guy na weak guy sha, him own na pass obo ,olosho, but e be like say d response saida give am pain am paaa."

@caylasdelight:

"SMH if no be hungry ashabi and co no suppose open leg for u."

@i_am_bemiatbukola:

"Did she polowo obo de odo e ni oponu , come to talk na u find her trouble and u called her out first now she insults u back up dey shake dey set phone for Saida like say u dey fear."

Source: Legit.ng