Controversial relationship therapist Blessing CEO recently sparked reactions online with a video where she spoke about the continued remanding of her archrival, Verydarkman

Blessing CEO shared in her video reasons why Verydarkman was remanded after he was granted bail

The relationship counsellor shared her own experience, noting that the N10m bail sum is the easy part while dancing to the fact that VDM is still incarcerated

Popular Nigerian relationship therapist Blessing Okoro Nkeiruka, better known as Blessing CEO, has taken to social media to celebrate the continued incarceration of her arch-rival, Verydarkman.

In a trending video, the social media personality danced to the fact that VDM was released after he was granted bail.

She mocked the social media activist, noting that despite all his acclaimed influence, he couldn't find a person with substantial weight to stand for him as a guarantor.

Blessing CEO talks about VDM's bail condition

The relationship and lifestyle influencer noted that the N10m bail sum granted to Verydarkman wasn't why he was remanded.

Blessing CEO helped clear the air on why VDM was remanded after he was granted bail. She noted that the biggest issue is getting a level 16 official with landed properties willing to stand as a guarantor.

After debunking the trending reports about VDM being unable to pay N10m for his bail and unfolding the reason the police sent him to Kuje Prison, she went ahead to celebrate.

She said she was happy VDM was locked up and danced to it.

Blessing CEO and VDM have not been on good terms since the latter insulted her and called her a bad influence on young ladies.

Reactions trail Blessing CEO' video about VDM

Here are some of comments that trailed Blessing CEO's video as she celebrated the continued incarceration of Verydarkman:

