Nigerian singer Burna Boy displayed a rare act of compassion recently during his visit to University Teaching Hospital Port Harcourt (UPTH)

In several circulated videos, the Grammy award-winning star caused a frenzy in the hospital as fans, patients and nurses on duty rushed out to see him

Reports claimed that the City Boy crooner cleared the medical bill for all patients in the hospital and extended his generosity to University of Port Harcourt

Multi-talented Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, often known as Burna Boy, caused a stampede at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital following his recent visit.

In videos circulating online, the musician was filmed in the famed hospital during a stopover while on his way to his hometown.

The hospital was in disarray as everyone rushed to see the superstar and shake his hands.

According to reports, Burna Boy visited the hospital and paid the bills of all the patients.

A viral video also saw him giving out about N10 million to University of Port Harcourt students.

One of the videos that captured the attention of many was when a young lady asked Burna to touch her hand as he was passing. He did just that, which sent her into a burst of excitement.

Watch the videos below:

More videos

Burna Boy spurs reactions online

westytunes:

"2nd slide person serious girlfriend."

d.o.aonpoint:

"Burna touched her and she was healed. Just the way Jesus was passing by and touched the sick."

vanessa.fowler90s:

"King Burna, always ahead ahead."

pahto99:

"Him no need post am na receiver dem must testify. highest champion."

big7record:

"And burna boy will never post of it oh tell you he paid their bills on his story. If na davido now oh well never mind."

yomi__media:

"People wey get hypertension for that hospital go heal asap."

nanc_y6803:

"Na only when davido wan release songs he dey do Audio give away and sign new artist."

What Burna Boy said about Davido and Wizkid's issue

Legit.ng also reported that Burna Boy reacted to the feud between Davido and Wizkid.

Recall that Davido and Wizkid had engaged in a social media war that made headlines for days.

According to Burna, if he spoke, people would be crying. He noted that he was just minding his business.

