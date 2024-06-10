Mummy Dolarz, the mother of skit maker Oluwadolarz got netizens emotional as she cried because of the expensive tomatoes she bought at the market

In a furious tone, she showed off a bowl of tomatoes that had a few pieces of the perishable item which cost N6k

She noted that some of the tomatoes were not in good condition and admonished those in her home not to make noodles with it

Oluwaseun Adeyemi, aka Mummy Dolarz and the mother of skit maker Oluwadolarx, was in a bad mood as she displayed the expensive tomatoes she bought at Mile 12 market, Lagos.

Mummy Dolarz shares the cost of what she bought at the market that surprised her. Image credit: @mummydolarz, @oluwadolarz

She was at the point of tears as she revealed that she didn't know where the country was going. In a video, she called out some names in her household and enjoined them not to use the tomatoes to make noodles.

The woman, who usually makes skits with her son, lamented that some portions of the tomatoes were not in good condition. Hence, the trader kept the good ones on top and the bad ones below.

She noted that in the past, all the tomatoes she bought for N6k and peppers for N5k, she could conveniently buy for N2k.

The celebrity mother's followers also reacted to her video and noted that she could have gotten the perishable items for a less costlier price.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to the video

Many netizens have reacted to Mummy Dolarz's complaints about her expensive tomatoes. See some of the reactions below:

@RemiLekunOluwa22:

"All of you commenting is 3k, I understand they still dey feed una for house. Na 2k pepper I use fry egg."

@NANA AEESHA:

"Egusi go soon grow for my head."

@Orahachi:

"Ha, Mummy fear God. If you say you buy the tomato 3k we agreed but 6k keh aha mummy."

@Grace:

"It seem like you’re not in Nigeria."

@Rossytessy Clothing:

"Abeg this no reach 6k. Make we fear God. At least they still shade it 4_5pcs 500 not spoiled ones sef naira for street."

