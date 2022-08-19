Popular skit maker turned rapper Mummy Dolarz continues to go hard in her pursuit to prove she is the queen of rap in Nigeria and across Africa at the moment

The mother of ace entertainer, Oluwadolarz has been locked in a mortal battle of supremacy with Ghanaian woman rapper Big Ivy over the last few weeks

The latest installation of the diss battle by Mummy Dolarz is brutal as she even decides to throw a shade at fast-rising Ghanaian singer Black Sherif

Mummy Dolarz recently released a new diss track to solidify her position as the rap queen in Nigeria and West Africa.

The diss track is the latest instalment of her cross-border rap battle of supremacy, where she brutally floored her arch-rival, Big Ivy, also known as Mama Ghana.

Mummy Dolarz slams Ghanaian singer Black Sherif in new diss track Photo credit: @blacksherif_/@bigivy.adjimah/@mummydolarz

Source: Instagram

The elderly entertainer referred to her rival Big Ivy as her prodigal daughter. She slammed the Ghanaian rapper for having a poor upbringing, which she notes is why she would talk back to an elder.

Mummy Dolarz noted in the track that her reply track is meant to help lead Big Ivy to the light, for she has been misled for so long.

However, the self-acclaimed Nigerian rap queen didn't sheath her dig at just Mama Ghanaian; instead, she fired a slight dig at even a black star rapper, Black Sherif.

She said in the diss track that even Kweku, the traveller, had to travel to Nigeria before his song could be regarded as a hit.

Listen to the track below:

See how netizens reacted to the diss track below:

@zenitsu_sommy:

"Lowkey lowkey this thing don Dey pass joke o."

@kingg_david__:

"Can they stop already? I’m embarrassed."

@timmmie93:

"Wahala plenty for this battle oh."

@twuseventty:

"Omo punch line ."

@monalisa_vibez:

"Ghana people no go lyk this one stray bullet hit Kweku ."

@krakstv:

"Wahala. This one enter abeg."

Mummy Dolarz replies to Big Ivy's 'Mama Naira' song and calls out Shatta Wale

Recall recently that Legit.ng reported about the rap battle between Nigeria's Oluwaseun Adebisi Adeyemi, aka Mummy Dolarz, and Ghana's Ivy Adjimah, aka Big Ivy.

What started as a Mother's Day tribute from budding Ghanaian rapper Cj Biggerman to his mother, Big Ivy, has now become a full-blown beef war for the big mamas who call themselves the mothers of rap music.

On August 1 2022, Mummy Dolarz released a diss rap again after Big Ivy countered her earlier diss rap against her. However, with this new rap from Mummy Dolarz's camp, the rap battle may not end anytime soon.

