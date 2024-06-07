A social media user has responded to actor Wole Ojo's message to his future wife after he penned an emotional message on his 40th birthday

He had told his future wife that she was supposed to be ashamed for not finding him since, but a lady known as Titi had to respond to her

In her reply, she noted that the actor had wasted his prime jumping on different ladies and having unrealistic standards

Nollywood actor Wole Ojo has faced the wrath of a social media user, known as Titi, over his 40th birthday message shaming his future wife.

Legit.ng had reported that Ojo clocked 40th recently, and he wrote s short message to shame his future wife. According to him, it was a shame on her for not finding him since.

Reacting to the post, Titi slammed the movie act, who blasted ladies about their relationship a few years ago. She said when Ojo was in his 20s and 30s, he was sampling different women and setting unrealistic standards.

She noted that he wasted his prime and was now looking for a lady to manage him after all he had done.

Lady slams Wole Ojo over post to future wife. Photo credit @kingwoleojo

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Titi advises ladies

Dishing out her two cents to her fellow females, she told them to be wise in making their choice when it comes to relationship matters.

The social media user explained that it was when such men like actor Ojo gets old that they would come online to cry and look for wives.

Concluding her post, she said only simps would marry the actor.

See the post here:

Speed Darlington search for wife in the village

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Singer Speed Darlington was not giving up on his quest to find a wife this year, as he had taken a new action.

A video of the singer and content creator erecting a signboard in his village to declare his search for a wife went viral.

The board listed qualities the singer wanted in his would-be wife and what he brought to the table.

Pasuma appears on Lege's match-making podcast

Legit.ng had reported that Fuji artist, Pasuma, was a guest on Lege Miami's match-making podcast.

The actor was heard assuring the singer that he would get a wife for him. He added that he would ensure the person was the best wife material, which would be his status as an A-list celebrity.

The fun of the video stirred hilarious reactions among his fans.

Source: Legit.ng