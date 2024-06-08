A Nigerian man who has been married to his wife for 56 years has issued an important advice to young men

A Nigerian man who has been married for more than five decades has issued a piece of advice to young men.

The man was spotted alongside his wife as they celebrated their inspiring union that has lasted so long.

The man advised young men to stick to one wife. Photo credit: Instagram/@lindikejiblogofficial.

In the video which was posted by @lindikejiblogofficial, the man and his wife revealed the secret of a long-lasting marriage.

The couple has been married for 56 years and is seen as role models who are in a unique position to advise young people.

While the woman, Sarah, said the secret to a long-lasting marriage is to have God, her husband, Gbadebo, said the secret is to stick to one woman.

Watch the video below:

@iamsweetmarie said:

"Conjugal bliss. The happiness and love for me. May we grow old with our God gift partners."

@Xandyy_Jay said:

"If one woman can make him happy like this, imagine two. But men should learn to stay with one woman, it will help them."

@officialg_ray said:

"She brings peace of mind, and support to the table."

@zenith_tm said:

"These are the people I want them to advise me, not one Pablo."

@zenith_tm said:

"These are the right people to seek advice from."

@olawolefemi said:

"That's the best advice."

@Blossom05861784 said:

"That's why he lived this long."

Source: Legit.ng