A video of Nigerian singer Davido going for a train ride from the UK to Paris posted online by his cousin has sparked reactions on social media

In the viral post, Davido was seen lamenting about all the sugary junk food his cousin, Nike, brought along for the trip

Davido slammed the food while asking for Nigerian food, he mentioned his preferred Naija diet he would rather have instead of the UK sugary junk

Renowned Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, recently got people talking online with some comments he made about Nigerian food.

A video of Davido hailing on the UK metro train from London to Paris has sparked reactions online.

A video of Davido complaining about Oyinbo food and asking for Amala goes viral. Photo credit: @davido/@nikos_babii

His cousins, Nike, Folashade, and his other DMW crew, joined the singer on his ride from the UK to France.

During the trip, Davido was seen lamenting some of the food his cousins brought along for the journey.

Davido demands for Amala

The singer was seen in the viral video lamenting about the sugary UK junk food his cousins brought along for the trip to Paris.

He lamented that he would have preferred it if they had brought rice, beans, plantain, and Amala instead of the sugary UK food that was brought along.

Davido slammed the UK junks, calling it "Meede Meede".

Netizens react to Davido's love for Amala

See some of the reactions that trailed Davido's comment about UK junks:

@folazfab:

"lmaoooo this was a fun train ride."

@style_essence_by_j:

"David said it taste like pawpaw God."

@jemappellechandon:

"Not Davido saying "this one is pawpaw".

@officialchefmj:

"It is Lati in the background for me."

@ebohjennifer46:

"Whatever my David didn’t like d taste I don’t like it too."

@adedominic_style:

"Davido wants Amala."

@symply_vianney:

“This one is pawpaw oh my Goodness."

@_.princeyrn:

"I’ve been looking at lati all through, he’s so lost."

@adedominic_style:

"David’s face this one is pawpaw finished me."

Throwback pic of Davido and his cousin trends

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about another of Davido's cousins, Folashade Adeleke, who stirred emotions online with a cute throwback image of the singer.

The picture was of Davido rocking a two-piece suit and tie with his hands tucked into his pockets.

Davido's serious look while striking a daring pose next to his cousin Shade had stirred reactions online.

