Veekee James Celebrates With Stunning Pics As She Turns a Year Older, Fans React: “Chapter 29”
- Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James has left many in awe as she celebrates turning a year older in style
- The award-winning stylist has sparked massive reactions on social media with some images she shared on her page in celebration of her 29th birthday
- Veekee James' caption for the images she posted on her page to celebrate her 29th birthday has stirred reactions online, with many asking questions about it
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
Nigerian celebrity fashion designer Ruth Erikan James, better known as Veekee James, recently turned a year older, and she left no stone unturned when she celebrated her birthday.
Some images shared by Veekee on her page in celebration of her birthday have sparked massive reactions on social media.
The award-winning fashion designer is known for sensational styles, and she didn't disappoint as she turned up for her 29th in grand style.
Regina Daniels shares heartwarming pics of her 2nd son, gushes about his growth: "They grow so fast"
Veekee James' monochrome gown has been trending online, with many hailing her skills in reinventing herself and producing gorgeous dresses.
PAY ATTENTION: Tiwa Savage, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and others competing within Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024. Battle of the year you can't miss!
Veekee James' caption creates a stir
Apart from her stunning gown, something else from Veekee James' birthday post has sparked massive reactions online.
She described herself as the Commandant of VJ Army and Daughter of Zion and wrote something in the caption that stirred slight concern amongst her followers. She said:
"29 Years of Strange Dimensions of Favour."
Legit.ng recalls reporting earlier in the year when Veekee James got married and how long the celebration took.
See Veekee James' birthday post below:
Reactions trail Veekee James' birthday post
See some of the comments that trailed Veekee James' post as she turned 29:
@sharonooja:
"Oh my sister in Christ!!! May this birthday bring you immense mercy and favour from our Lord Jesus.. you are favoured and your feet will always take you where your favour will be activated!!! Happy birthday gorgeous."
@og.tega:
"Happy Birthday Veeks."
@tokemakinwa:
"Daughter of Zion….. happy birthday my darling Veekee."
kie_kie__:
"Stunning . Happy birthday hun. I pray this new year will bring you unimaginable greatness."
@mosesbliss:
"Happy birthday dear Sister @veekee_james a true burning and a shining light. May God’s grace continue to multiply on your life, you will go from strength to strength. Welcome to your best days."
@kartierblxck:
"Should we focus on the dress or your birthday. Cuz I'm struggling RN."
@enioluwaofficial:
"Happy birthday my darling, may this new year bring you even more blessings and joy more than you’ve ever imagined. Love you and do plenty Shakara today!"
@papeeyah:
"I’m in absolute awe! This is beautiful, happy birthday Veekee James, KEEP WINNING!"
@prudent_gabriel:
"Happy birthday my Best friend. This chapter will be so full of congratulations, good health,more global recognition."
@abikeshugaa:
"THIS WOMANNNNNN YOU ARE BLESSED BEYOND MEASURESSSS."
Veekee James wears transparent attire over corset
Legit.ng earlier reported that Veekee looked beautiful as she dressed in a corset outfit that snatched her curves.
In a video, she showed the process she took to dress up, and some people made some corrections.
The celebrity stylist, who is known for portraying Godliness, was told that her attire did not depict what she stood for.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Oke-Hortons Nosa (Senior entertainment editor) Oke-Hortons Nosa is a senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of Politics and Governance 2016 (KWASU), M.sc MILD (UNILAG). In 2022, I acquired a certificate in Digital publishing and advanced networking skills. I used to be a sports show presenter at KOKO. Previous work experience with Hortielaurieblogspot and KOKO.ng, culminating in over 7 years of work experience. Email: oke-hortons@corp.legit.ng