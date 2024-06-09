Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James has left many in awe as she celebrates turning a year older in style

The award-winning stylist has sparked massive reactions on social media with some images she shared on her page in celebration of her 29th birthday

Veekee James' caption for the images she posted on her page to celebrate her 29th birthday has stirred reactions online, with many asking questions about it

Nigerian celebrity fashion designer Ruth Erikan James, better known as Veekee James, recently turned a year older, and she left no stone unturned when she celebrated her birthday.

Some images shared by Veekee on her page in celebration of her birthday have sparked massive reactions on social media.

Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James leaves netizens in awe as she steps out in style for her 29th birthday. Photo credit: @veekee_james

Source: Instagram

The award-winning fashion designer is known for sensational styles, and she didn't disappoint as she turned up for her 29th in grand style.

Veekee James' monochrome gown has been trending online, with many hailing her skills in reinventing herself and producing gorgeous dresses.

Veekee James' caption creates a stir

Apart from her stunning gown, something else from Veekee James' birthday post has sparked massive reactions online.

She described herself as the Commandant of VJ Army and Daughter of Zion and wrote something in the caption that stirred slight concern amongst her followers. She said:

"29 Years of Strange Dimensions of Favour."

Legit.ng recalls reporting earlier in the year when Veekee James got married and how long the celebration took.

See Veekee James' birthday post below:

Reactions trail Veekee James' birthday post

See some of the comments that trailed Veekee James' post as she turned 29:

@sharonooja:

"Oh my sister in Christ!!! May this birthday bring you immense mercy and favour from our Lord Jesus.. you are favoured and your feet will always take you where your favour will be activated!!! Happy birthday gorgeous."

@og.tega:

"Happy Birthday Veeks."

@tokemakinwa:

"Daughter of Zion….. happy birthday my darling Veekee."

kie_kie__:

"Stunning . Happy birthday hun. I pray this new year will bring you unimaginable greatness."

@mosesbliss:

"Happy birthday dear Sister @veekee_james a true burning and a shining light. May God’s grace continue to multiply on your life, you will go from strength to strength. Welcome to your best days."

@kartierblxck:

"Should we focus on the dress or your birthday. Cuz I'm struggling RN."

@enioluwaofficial:

"Happy birthday my darling, may this new year bring you even more blessings and joy more than you’ve ever imagined. Love you and do plenty Shakara today!"

@papeeyah:

"I’m in absolute awe! This is beautiful, happy birthday Veekee James, KEEP WINNING!"

@prudent_gabriel:

"Happy birthday my Best friend. This chapter will be so full of congratulations, good health,more global recognition."

@abikeshugaa:

"THIS WOMANNNNNN YOU ARE BLESSED BEYOND MEASURESSSS."

Veekee James wears transparent attire over corset

Legit.ng earlier reported that Veekee looked beautiful as she dressed in a corset outfit that snatched her curves.

In a video, she showed the process she took to dress up, and some people made some corrections.

The celebrity stylist, who is known for portraying Godliness, was told that her attire did not depict what she stood for.

Source: Legit.ng